Allison Brandon is the founder and director of Wonderland Performing Arts, a place where she shares her passion for musical theater and performance with all kinds of students. Allison always knew she loved to dance and sing, but being cast in "Les Miserables" at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette the summer after she graduated high school changed everything.
Being part of a show teaches her students so much about life, as well as entertainment. They work together, encourage each other's creativity and learn both confidence and humility.
Allison’s superpower is telling stories with dance, and when she describes it she comes alive and you know it’s exactly what she was meant to do.
Wonderland Performing Arts are always planning new shows — Disney’s "Frozen Jar," "The Jungle Book Kids," and a Christmas production about a little white dog called Snowflake, from South Louisiana, who takes a ride around the world with Mrs. Claus.
You can find more information about Wonderland on its Facebook page or website (wonderlandperformingarts.com). It is based at 227A Bendel Road in Lafayette and have just expanded to add a new rehearsal and dance space on Bendel next to Bread & Circus.
(Insert jazz hands here.)
What was your first job? I was a file clerk at Oliver and Way but I prefer to claim Hub City Diner as my first job. I worked there during most of college as a server and it was the best job! I made so many friends with my coworkers and had so much fun taking care of the customers.
What advice would you give the younger you? You don’t have to be famous to be happy and fulfilled. I think all of us performers dream of fame, and many people in my life have said the sentence to me, “Remember me when you’re famous.” It plants a seed that can grow and overtake your thoughts and your path in life.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? "Les Miserables Student Edition" at UL Lafayette in 2004.
What do you most appreciate? Time with my daughter, Adelaide. She is 5. She is incredible.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I hate to be alone!
What was the best advice you were ever given? Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change. — Brené Brown
What is the best thing about where you live? My neighbors, the trees, the cul-de-sac with the deck where we gather to visit.
What did you want to be when you grew up? When I was very young, my mom says I wanted to be president by day and a florist by night! And later on I wanted to be a whale trainer, then I saw "Free Willy" and realized how deep the water was.
What is your motto? “Be the change you want to see.”
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Take a breath! Think it through. Admit if you’re wrong, or speak out if you’re right.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? 1. Compassion; 2. Understanding; 3. Openness
What do you collect? Production posters and playbills. Adelaide’s art.
What food could you live on for a month? Is wine a food?
What would you change about yourself? My anxiety. It’s gotten better with age, yoga, breathing exercises, and cutting certain things out… but I’ll be open and say that I struggle with anxiety at times. I think it’s important for people to talk about it.
Describe yourself in five words. Honest. Motivated. Humorous. Caring. Artist.
What is your idea of happiness? Laughing with friends. Watching a smart sitcom. Seeing a wonderful musical. Seeing my daughter accomplish something she’s proud of. Watching my daughter dance.
What is your favorite movie? "Sleepless in Seattle" (since I was 9).
What do you most regret? Saying “yes” to please people who don’t have my best interest in mind.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What makes Wonderland a special place?
What would the answer be? It is more of a family than a business. Our parents and our students are incredible. At Wonderland we have managed to cultivate an environment where aspiring artists can be their most authentic selves in a judgement-free zone. W Our mission here is to use the arts in shaping minds to be confident but humble, considerate, and kind. I love what I do and I love sharing it with others. It is a true joy.