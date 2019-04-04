Christian singer and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle has been on a tear since the release of her album, "Look Up Child," in September. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 and Daigle won two Grammy Awards — Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "You Say" and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for "Look Up Child" — at this year's ceremony in February. The 27-year-old singer has also been selling out venues left and right, and will kick off a new world tour this month.

Adding to it, on Thursday, the nominees were announced for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, including three nominations for Daigle. She will compete in the Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album and Top Christian Song categories. Artists Cory Asbury, For King & Country, Hillsong Worship, MercyMe, Hillsong Worship, Zach Williams and Tauren Wells are also in those categories.

Daigle previously won the Billboard Award for Top Christian Artist in 2017.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena at 7 p.m. May 1 on NBC. Cardi B leads this year's nominees with 21 nominations in 18 categories. For the full list, go to billboard.com.

More information about Lauren Daigle can be found at laurendaigle.com.

