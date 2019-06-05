Salad Bar Vegetable Salad
Serves 5. Recipe is from “Prep-Ahead Breakfasts & Lunches” by Alea Milham, Page Street Publishing. This is a sturdy salad that holds up well during travel.
CREAMY BALSAMIC DRESSING
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
SALAD
2 cups julienned broccoli stems
1 cup snap peas
1 cup shredded carrots
1 cup sliced baby portobello mushrooms
1 cup sliced celery
½ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced red onion
1 (15-ounce) can corn, drained
1¾ cups cooked garbanzo beans or 1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
1. To make the Creamy Balsamic Dressing, combine the oil, vinegar, mayonnaise, water, mustard, sugar, garlic powder and oregano in a medium cruet or lidded jar. Shake well to mix.
2. To make the salad, combine the broccoli stems, snap peas carrots, mushrooms, celery, bell pepper, onion, corn and beans in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the vegetables. Stir until the vegetables are completely coated.
3. To store: Either cover and store salad in the large bowl or divide the salad between 5 lidded containers. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.