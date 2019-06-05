Salad Bar Vegetable Salad

Serves 5. Recipe is from “Prep-Ahead Breakfasts & Lunches” by Alea Milham, Page Street Publishing. This is a sturdy salad that holds up well during travel.

CREAMY BALSAMIC DRESSING

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

SALAD

2 cups julienned broccoli stems

1 cup snap peas

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup sliced baby portobello mushrooms

1 cup sliced celery

½ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced red onion

1 (15-ounce) can corn, drained

1¾ cups cooked garbanzo beans or 1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1. To make the Creamy Balsamic Dressing, combine the oil, vinegar, mayonnaise, water, mustard, sugar, garlic powder and oregano in a medium cruet or lidded jar. Shake well to mix.

2. To make the salad, combine the broccoli stems, snap peas carrots, mushrooms, celery, bell pepper, onion, corn and beans in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the vegetables. Stir until the vegetables are completely coated.

3. To store: Either cover and store salad in the large bowl or divide the salad between 5 lidded containers. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

