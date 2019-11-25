Ten members of the Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club discussed their experiences in contacting other amateurs around the world using Morse code at the club’s meeting on Oct. 29.
Organized by board members Jerry Clouatre and Buddy Brown, members were encouraged to bring their collection of favorite continuous wave keys used to send Morse code.
Popularized by Samuel Morse in 1844, Morse code converts the alphabet and number characters into a series of short and long sounds, allowing words to be sent over the telegraph line. The term telegraph key has been replaced by the term CW key, which was replaced by names such as the straight key, cootie, bug and the paddle. All offered improvements in code speed.
Besides being avid Morse code operators, everyone had their collection ranging from straight keys from Germany and Russia to a 3D printer-generated key produced by Brown to a torsion bar bug used by Clouatre. Members said using Morse code to talk to people from all over the world is as exciting today as it was 30 to 50 years ago.
For more information about Amateur Radio Club, visit brarc.org.
Newcomb pottery topic for Woman's Club
Lillian Bowles spoke about Newcomb pottery when the Woman's Club held its monthly coffee on Nov. 7.
The brand of pottery was produced from 1895 to 1940, and grew out of the pottery program at H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College, the women's college now associated with Tulane University in New Orleans.
Guest artist Catherine Rouchon, accompanied by her mother, Sharon, displayed jewelry she created using silver and stones.
Mary Ladner was party chairwoman; Sally Ann Martin was tea girl chairwoman. Rosemary Lane greeted everyone. Assisting were Lana Merliss and Margaret Rome. Providing refreshments were Carol Anne Blitzer, Delores Dyer, Frances Bennett, Debbie Harris, Lois Saye, Tessa Bankston, Pat Richards, Rome, Lane and Martin.
District Nurses hear about job challenges
Cynthia Bienemy talked about the challenges faced by newly licensed registered nurses in a Nov. 14 continuing education program for the Baton Rouge District Nurses Association at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
Nurse veterans were honored and graduating seniors from local nursing schools were welcomed to the meeting and received gift bags. Madison Nunnery, from Southeastern Louisiana University, received a one-year American Nurses Association membership.
BR Garden Club holds show, makes dedication
The Baton Rouge Garden Club held a standard flower show and tea on Nov. 16 at the Baton Rouge Garden Center. The show’s theme was Paddle Boats and Pirougues.
On Nov. 17, the club held a dedication ceremony for the native plant garden and seating area in honor of Julia Gates, a member for more than 40 years, an accredited flower show judge and a knowledgeable horticulturist.
MOWW holds Massing of the Colors
The Military Order of the World Wars Lt. Gen. Troy H. Middleton Chapter hosted its annual Massing of the Colors ceremony for the student body and public at Parkview Baptist High School on Nov. 7.
The Lee Magnet High School JROTC received the Col. Trigg Wood Plaque for its near-perfect appearance and synchronization. The first runner-up was Scotlandville High JROTC, and the second runner-up was the Navy Sea Cadets. Retired Lt. Col. Reginald Brown, Middleton Chapter commander, presented the awards.
Twenty-two color guard units paraded in and lined the gym with the U.S. flag and their unit colors to a march played by the Parkview High band. Cadet commander of troop, Lt. Col. Song Dam, of Broadmoor High School, issued the commands that moved the mass of flag-carrying corps through the ceremony.
Parkview’s choir performed the military service songs as veterans from the services stood to applause from the audience. The Baton Rouge Pipes and Drums played bagpipe and a medley of patriotic songs.
Retired Col. Fred Palmer, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Area Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, spoke on honoring the flag and veterans.
