Eat Lafayette has infused the long, leisurely days of summer with local dining adventures for 15 years through special discounts, exclusive events and culinary storytelling.
And this year's local restaurant campaign has a fresh vibe with dining by district, a food summit and art-inspired chef's tables.
"We really want Eat Lafayette to be more than just a marketing campaign," said Ben Berthelot, executive director and CEO of Lafayette Travel, which oversees Eat Lafayette. "We want it to be more of a movement, and it takes a lot of these initiatives to make that happen."
That's why The Acadiana Advocate will serve as the official newspaper of Eat Lafayette.
"Our locally owned restaurants are what make this community so special," said Kristin Askelson, managing editor of The Acadiana Advocate. "What better way to support and celebrate them than by partnering with Eat Lafayette? We love sharing these culinary stories because when our local restaurants succeed, we all win."
Eat Lafayette takes place from June through September as a way to spotlight locally owned restaurants during the notoriously slow summer months.
"We’re very excited to partner with The Acadiana Advocate to help get our message about the Eat Lafayette campaign and the importance of supporting our locally owned restaurants out to the public on multiple platforms," Berthelot said.
Here's a sneak peek of new features of Eat Lafayette 2019:
- Dining by district: If you've ever felt overwhelmed by the 100-plus local restaurants featured in the Eat Lafayette campaign, you might enjoy exploring options by district, such as downtown, the Oil Center or Youngsville. Explore a district near your home or office. Or grab a friend and try as many restaurants as you can this summer in a neighborhood you don't frequent often.
- South Louisiana Food Summit: This event will be held June 17-18 in partnership with the Acadiana Food Alliance to facilitate discussion on the local food economy. The summit will bring together growers, distributors, restaurants and the public to discuss the challenges and opportunities in Acadiana.
- Art-inspired chef's tables: You can win a seat to one of three chef's table events this summer. These tables provide winners with an artistic dining experience that showcases a partnership between a local chef and a local artist.
"The Acadiana Advocate is thrilled to be an official partner of Eat Lafayette," said The Advocate President Judi Terzotis. "Part of our mission is to connect our readers with the unique treasures in Acadiana. Eat Lafayette fits the bill."
It all kicks off with Taste of Eat Lafayette, which will be at 5:30 p.m. June 18 at the Cajundome Convention Center in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. Tickets to the event cost $25 and include unlimited samples from about 50 local restaurants and access to the world-class cooking competition.
Local competitors in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include Jeremy Conner of Spoonbill, Marc Krampe of Social Southern Table & Bar, Quintin Scrantz of Prejean's Restaurant and Willie Gaspard of Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.
Keep an eye out in The Acadiana Advocate for exclusive giveaways and culinary storytelling during the summer dining campaign. Learn more about Eat Lafayette, see a list of participating restaurants or purchase tickets to the kickoff event at lafayettetravel.com/eatlafayette.