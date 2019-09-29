A University of Louisiana at Lafayette professor will share an original play this week that's inspired by a career spent comparing the thought processes of children with those of chimpanzees.
"Confessions of a Former Monkey Mind Doctor" will make its local debut Friday and Saturday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
The fictional play explores the fate of a young girl who falls in love with chimpanzees and spends her life studying them to close the gap between humans and animals. The play delves into the psychology of humans versus animals and how they relate to each other.
"The heart of the play is about trying to understand what makes humans human," said UL biology professor and playwright Daniel Povinelli. "What is the difference between us and our closest animal relative, the chimpanzee?"
Although the play is entirely fictional, it wouldn't exist without Povinelli's background. He spent 25 years directing UL's Center for Child Studies and Chimpanzee Cognitive Laboratory.
Like the play's main character, Povinelli has had a fascination with chimpanzees since his teenage years. He's spent decades conducting simple tests on toddlers and young chimpanzees to observe their thought processes through their non-verbal cues.
An example of one such test: A child and a chimpanzee would be taught how to set blocks, one which was weighted differently, upright. Povinelli and his team observed and compared their behavior as they realized one block was different.
"The child will turn it over and shake it and try to figure out why the block won't stay upright," Povinelli said. "The chimps won't. They'll keep setting it upright but won't look at it the same way to figure out why."
This example sums up his research. Chimpanzees are intelligent, no doubt, but Povinelli could not find evidence of higher order thinking — in other words, they don't seem to ask "why" something is the way it is the same way humans do.
Povinelli came to the conclusion that humans are much more like chimpanzees than chimpanzees are like humans.
"You're a lot like us, but we're not a lot like you. That's what the chimps seemed to be saying to me," Povinelli said. "Most of the time we're behaving very much like chimps, not thinking of these higher order things. But chimps only live in the world of concrete things. They have thoughts about those things that can be tasted and touched and smelled, but they don't have the thoughts of why those things happen."
Like the play's main character, Povinelli had to say goodbye a few years ago to the chimpanzees he worked with for 25 years when they were retired to a wildlife preserve in Shreveport.
Povinelli, who said he's always been as interested in the development of children as he has been in the development of chimps, has since devoted his time to researching autism spectrum disorder.
Still, people remain fascinated by his work as a "monkey mind doctor" and regularly invite him to speak at academic conferences as far away as Germany. That's what inspired Povinelli to partner with his friend and colleague, Brandon Barker, who studied folklore at UL and now runs a theatrical company in Indiana.
In 2015, Povinelli and Barker wrote a traveling theatrical lecture to perform at academic events. In 2018, they wrote "Confessions of a Former Monkey Mind Doctor" to perform for the general public.
"People were fascinated by what it's like working with these chimpanzees," Povinelli said. "People have an insatiable appetite for this sort of thing."
Povinelli's experiences parallel many of those in the play, but he didn't set out to write a story based on his personal experiences. Instead, he hoped to explore how the observation of chimpanzees could reveal something bigger about humanity.
"First and foremost, this is a piece of drama," Povinelli said. "It's a comedy and drama — a very funny tragic love story."
The play premiered last year in Indiana. Now, the play will be performed by Barker's company across the country — starting with Friday and Saturday's shows in Lafayette.
"Brandon and I are both really excited about having the play kick off in a place where the play actually takes place," Povinelli said. "The idea of Mardi Gras and Festival play a huge role in the play. The idea of identity and masks and what we do during Mardi Gras are a powerful metaphor for what we do here. There's a lot of inclusions of south Louisiana culture in the play. It'll be nice to have a new version of this play here that lives and breathes that."
"Confessions of a Former Monkey Mind Doctor" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts at 101 W. Vermilion St. in downtown Lafayette.
Tickets range from $25 to $45 and can be purchased at acadianacenterforthearts.org.