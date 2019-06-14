Summer has arrived in south Louisiana, and that means it's not just time for oppressive heat and humidity, but also to celebrate Acadiana's local restaurants.
The Eat Lafayette campaign runs Sunday through Sept. 15 as a way to spotlight locally owned restaurants during the notoriously slow summer months.
It all kicks off with Taste of Eat Lafayette, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cajundome Convention Center in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. Tickets to the event cost $25 and include food and drink samples from local restaurants and live entertainment in the form of the world-class cooking competition.
"We have 50 locally owned restaurants to taste samples from and 14 chefs competing in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off to watch," said Ben Berthelot, executive director and CEO of Lafayette Travel, which oversees Eat Lafayette. "Your $25 ticket gets you access to the restaurant food, drink samples and the seafood cook-off."
Local competitors in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include Jeremy Conner of Spoonbill, Marc Krampe of Social Southern Table & Bar, Quintin Scrantz of Prejean's Restaurant and Willie Gaspard of Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.
"In Louisiana, good food is just part of what connects us to our diverse heritage and seafood is a big part of that," said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a prepared statement. "From recipes passed down through generations to the culinary creations of our state’s chefs, seafood has created a culinary identity for Louisiana unlike any other state. The annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off is a chance for us to celebrate the great contributions chefs and our hard-working seafood industry make to the state that truly feed your soul."
If you're still on the fence about Tuesday's event, here are 50 more reasons to attend — in the form of restaurant samples you can taste:
- Abacus: praline chicken with crawfish and corn pasta
- Acadiana Bar and Grill: fried fish bites
- Agave: beef and chicken chimichangas
- Alesi Pizza House: meatballs with meat and alfredo sauce
- Antoni's Italian Café: grilled chicken with artichoke and caper sauce with homemade focaccia
- Avec Bacon: BLT sandwich
- Aztecas Mexican Grill: chicken fajita pasta and chicken quesadillas
- BJ's Pizza & Deli: Peggy’s delight, chicken ranch pizza and Thai pizza
- Blu Basil Wine & Grill: avocado pork pot stickers
- Bon Temps Grill: slider roule (smoked apples, Coca-Cola lardon and whipped brie on fresh ciabatta)
- Bread & Circus Provisions: arancini (pistachio, mortadella and mozzarella stuffed risotto ball with mozzarella fondue)
- Broaddus Burgers: cheeseburger sliders and mac 'n' cheese
- Burgersmith: Smith sliders
- Cafe Habana City: Cuban rice with black and ropa vieja
- Café Josephine: sausage stuffed mushrooms and cheesy corn grits
- Café Vermilionville: turtle soup with sherry and eggs
- Cajun Table: the Nonky’s fonky potatoes
- Central Pizza: miniature meatballs
- Chadley's Fine Meats & Deli: smoked meat samples
- Charley G's Seafood Grill: smoked duck and andouille gumbo
- Chopsticks: hunan beef and kung pao chicken
- Dean-O's: specialty pizza
- Don's Seafood Hut: grilled shrimp tacos
- Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar: bread pudding with rum sauce
- Fiery Crab Restaurant: headless shrimp with potatoes and sausage
- Graze Acadiana: samples of cheese and charcuterie grazing platters
- Hub City Diner: shrimp and artichoke soup
- iMonelli: seafood crepes
- Izumi Ramen: Izumi’s tonkotsu ramen bowl
- Johnson's Boucaniere: ribs and rice gravy
- Judice Inn: burger
- Kitchen on Klinton: bone-in wings with KOK special sauce
- Little River Inn: sweet potato beignet balls
- Louisiana Po Boys: hamburger
- Office Hours Sandwich Shop: spaghetti and hamburgers
- Pete's Family Sports Restaurant: homemade chips
- Poor Boy's Riverside Inn: mini crab cake balls
- Poseidon's Greek Restaurant: chili cranberry meatballs
- Poupart Bakery: corn and crab bisque with assorted pastries
- Prejean's Restaurant: crawfish enchiladas
- Reve Coffee: iced coffees on tap with chocolate chip blondies
- Rusted Rooster: chicken biscuits
- Saint Street Inn: fried oyster mushrooms with saffron beurre blanc
- Siro's Bistro: pesto pasta salad topped with shrimp salad, Caesar salad and hummus
- Social Southern Table & Bar: yum yum drums
- Tsunami Sushi: fried rice with sashimi
- Uncle T's Oyster Bar: mini tuna tacos with pineapple pico and sesame ginger dressing
- Veronica's Cafe: catfish courtbouillon, meatball stew with white rice and white chocolate bread pudding
- Wing Fingers: lemon pepper wings
- Zeus Café: hummus and mini gyro chicken sandwiches
Learn more about Eat Lafayette's kickoff event or purchase tickets at lafayettetravel.com/eatlafayette/events. Keep an eye out in The Acadiana Advocate for exclusive giveaways and culinary storytelling during the summer dining campaign.