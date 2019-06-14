Summer has arrived in south Louisiana, and that means it's not just time for oppressive heat and humidity, but also to celebrate Acadiana's local restaurants.

The Eat Lafayette campaign runs Sunday through Sept. 15 as a way to spotlight locally owned restaurants during the notoriously slow summer months.

It all kicks off with Taste of Eat Lafayette, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cajundome Convention Center in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. Tickets to the event cost $25 and include food and drink samples from local restaurants and live entertainment in the form of the world-class cooking competition.

"We have 50 locally owned restaurants to taste samples from and 14 chefs competing in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off to watch," said Ben Berthelot, executive director and CEO of Lafayette Travel, which oversees Eat Lafayette. "Your $25 ticket gets you access to the restaurant food, drink samples and the seafood cook-off."

Local competitors in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include Jeremy Conner of Spoonbill, Marc Krampe of Social Southern Table & Bar, Quintin Scrantz of Prejean's Restaurant and Willie Gaspard of Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.

"In Louisiana, good food is just part of what connects us to our diverse heritage and seafood is a big part of that," said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a prepared statement. "From recipes passed down through generations to the culinary creations of our state’s chefs, seafood has created a culinary identity for Louisiana unlike any other state. The annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off is a chance for us to celebrate the great contributions chefs and our hard-working seafood industry make to the state that truly feed your soul."

If you're still on the fence about Tuesday's event, here are 50 more reasons to attend — in the form of restaurant samples you can taste:

  1. Abacus: praline chicken with crawfish and corn pasta
  2. Acadiana Bar and Grill: fried fish bites
  3. Agave: beef and chicken chimichangas
  4. Alesi Pizza House: meatballs with meat and alfredo sauce
  5. Antoni's Italian Café: grilled chicken with artichoke and caper sauce with homemade focaccia
  6. Avec Bacon: BLT sandwich
  7. Aztecas Mexican Grill: chicken fajita pasta and chicken quesadillas
  8. BJ's Pizza & Deli: Peggy’s delight, chicken ranch pizza and Thai pizza
  9. Blu Basil Wine & Grill: avocado pork pot stickers
  10. Bon Temps Grill: slider roule (smoked apples, Coca-Cola lardon and whipped brie on fresh ciabatta)
  11. Bread & Circus Provisions: arancini (pistachio, mortadella and mozzarella stuffed risotto ball with mozzarella fondue)
  12. Broaddus Burgers: cheeseburger sliders and mac 'n' cheese
  13. Burgersmith: Smith sliders
  14. Cafe Habana City: Cuban rice with black and ropa vieja
  15. Café Josephine: sausage stuffed mushrooms and cheesy corn grits
  16. Café Vermilionville: turtle soup with sherry and eggs
  17. Cajun Table: the Nonky’s fonky potatoes
  18. Central Pizza: miniature meatballs
  19. Chadley's Fine Meats & Deli: smoked meat samples
  20. Charley G's Seafood Grill: smoked duck and andouille gumbo
  21. Chopsticks: hunan beef and kung pao chicken
  22. Dean-O's: specialty pizza
  23. Don's Seafood Hut: grilled shrimp tacos
  24. Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar: bread pudding with rum sauce
  25. Fiery Crab Restaurant: headless shrimp with potatoes and sausage
  26. Graze Acadiana: samples of cheese and charcuterie grazing platters
  27. Hub City Diner: shrimp and artichoke soup
  28. iMonelli: seafood crepes
  29. Izumi Ramen: Izumi’s tonkotsu ramen bowl
  30. Johnson's Boucaniere: ribs and rice gravy
  31. Judice Inn: burger
  32. Kitchen on Klinton: bone-in wings with KOK special sauce
  33. Little River Inn: sweet potato beignet balls
  34. Louisiana Po Boys: hamburger
  35. Office Hours Sandwich Shop: spaghetti and hamburgers
  36. Pete's Family Sports Restaurant: homemade chips
  37. Poor Boy's Riverside Inn: mini crab cake balls
  38. Poseidon's Greek Restaurant: chili cranberry meatballs
  39. Poupart Bakery: corn and crab bisque with assorted pastries
  40. Prejean's Restaurant: crawfish enchiladas
  41. Reve Coffee: iced coffees on tap with chocolate chip blondies
  42. Rusted Rooster: chicken biscuits
  43. Saint Street Inn: fried oyster mushrooms with saffron beurre blanc
  44. Siro's Bistro: pesto pasta salad topped with shrimp salad, Caesar salad and hummus
  45. Social Southern Table & Bar: yum yum drums
  46. Tsunami Sushi: fried rice with sashimi
  47. Uncle T's Oyster Bar: mini tuna tacos with pineapple pico and sesame ginger dressing
  48. Veronica's Cafe: catfish courtbouillon, meatball stew with white rice and white chocolate bread pudding
  49. Wing Fingers: lemon pepper wings
  50. Zeus Café: hummus and mini gyro chicken sandwiches

Learn more about Eat Lafayette's kickoff event or purchase tickets at lafayettetravel.com/eatlafayette/events. Keep an eye out in The Acadiana Advocate for exclusive giveaways and culinary storytelling during the summer dining campaign.

