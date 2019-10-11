A brown cotton weaver will be recognized Saturday as a Louisiana tradition bearer during Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.
Elaine Larcade Bourque is one of only a handful who continue to spin and weave the region's native brown cotton, but that could soon change, thanks to renewed interest in organic materials in the fashion industry.
"Our goals are to preserve the tradition as well as to grow a business," said Sharon Gordon Donnan, who is leading the Acadian Brown Cotton field-to-fashion effort. "We don't want to lose the tradition. There are so many people who want that and value that. This will truly enhance that. We've been advised by the fashion revolution to take baby steps. That's what we're doing."
Donnan is a Los Angeles textile conservator who was shocked to learn of native brown cotton in Louisiana a few years ago. She's only found it two other places — Mexico and Peru.
She created a documentary called "Coton Jaune" that debuted during the 2015 Cinema on the Bayou film festival. Since then, she's led an effort in south Louisiana to renew interest in growing, spinning and weaving brown cotton in the hopes of marketing and selling the resulting goods to the fashion industry. She's helped locals realize that brown cotton could be marketed in the same way as Acadiana's food, music, language and culture.
"Our goal is to keep everything within Acadiana," Donnan said. "I don't want to take the fiber out of the state and have it spun in North Carolina and produced somewhere else. We definitely want to do this within the French-speaking parishes and boost the economy of southwest Louisiana. Those who are interested in supporting it see it as unique, and the story of where it comes from is part of that."
That's where spinners and weavers like Bourque come in.
Bourque, 78, lives along the Vermilion River in Milton and regularly demonstrates spinning and weaving at Louisiana festivals and events. She learned the traditional skills from master weaver Gladys LeBlanc Clark in the 1980s. After Clark died, Bourque continued to grow brown cotton using Clark's heirloom seeds.
"When I sit at festivals and anywhere I'm invited to talk about it, people are so interested," Bourque said. "They have no idea. I don't think our ancestors have ever gotten the credit they deserved. It's just up to me to carry on the tradition and tell people about it, and hopefully young people will want to do this. Hopefully I'll inspire someone who wants to spin and weave and carry on the tradition."
Brown cotton has long been seen as inferior to white cotton because it has about five times as many seeds and a shorter grain that is more difficult to work with. Although south Louisiana residents also grew and used white cotton, they typically sold goods made from the white cotton and saved the brown cotton for personal use.
That might not only be because white cotton was seen as a cash crop, but also because blankets and clothing made from brown cotton were easier to keep clean than those made from white cotton.
"I asked a 101-year-old once why the weavers didn't make white cotton blankets for themselves," Bourque said. "And she said, 'We had to wash blankets in the coulees.' She said, 'Can you imagine washing a white blanket in the coulee?'"
Today's interest in brown cotton comes from those working to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry, which contributes to pollution through overproduction of goods, agricultural methods for crops used in products and use of dyes and synthetic fibers.
Some fashion companies are seeking organically grown brown cotton like what's grown on a small scale in south Louisiana.
"The demand is there. Now we have to bring up the supply," said Suzanne Chaillot Breaux, a local Mardi Gras costume designer who co-produced "Cotton Jaune" with Donnan. "Thank goodness for Sharon. She recognized it. She made it a big deal. We all just saw this thing as old brown blankets. She saw it for more than that."
About six farmers in south Louisiana are now growing brown cotton using the heirloom seeds Clark passed down to Bourque.
That wouldn't be possible without help the Acadiana Food Hub, which has advocated for growing the cotton, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Experimental Farm near Cade, which has turned a few hundred of Bourque's heirloom seeds into tens of thousands of seeds.
"This could help farmers diversify their offerings and not rely solely on vegetables for market," said Mark J. Simon, manager of the seed bank. "They could easily incorporate it into their farms. Right now, you've got farmers taking an opportunity to grow something different, but you got to have the market to sell it. There could be a good opportunity to keep this tradition alive if this thing can really get off the ground."
Deb Waldman is working to turn the Acadian Brown Cotton concept into a reality. She neither grows nor spins the cotton but instead works on coordinating, developing and marketing the project at a local level.
She recently secured a grant that will be used to pay spinners $20 per hour for a total of 50 hours of work. She's hoping it could help to spark interest in spinning and weaving among a younger generation.
"This is all about reviving this beautiful tradition," Waldman said. "We have this long-range mission of boosting the economy through this cultural tradition here in Acadiana. Is it going to boost it like oil and gas? No, but there's a movement happening for small farmers and people who have this desire to get back to nature and the art of things, and we want to be part of that movement."
UL folklorist and professor Ray Brassieur will honor and interview Bourque at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Atelier Tent at Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, which is happening this weekend at Girard Park.
Learn more about Acadian Brown Cotton and the field-to-fashion movement at acadianbrowncotton.com.