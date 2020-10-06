Megan Romer plans to celebrate Halloween with her 10-year-old son by indulging in unusual candy and watching scary movies.
Typically, Romer takes Malcolm trick-or-treating in a nearby neighborhood, but she said the risks are too great this year. She, her husband and her son have asthma and are at a higher risk for complications of COVID-19, so her family has taken as many precautions as possible since March to keep safe.
"I'm looking forward to spooky movie night and hot chocolate and a big bowl of stupid candy on the couch," Romer said with a laugh. "We can still do fun things. It's a matter of being a little bit creative and trying to find things that are fun. I think it's worth it."
Many Lafayette Parish children will trick-or-treat this year, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated it as a high-risk activity because of the pandemic.
Lafayette Parish mayors announced last week that trick-or-treating would take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. The joint announcement also provided safety guidelines to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Heather Duhon, who has five children between the ages of 5 and 17, plans to celebrate Halloween as usual this year. That means participating in a fundraiser race in the morning, and trick-or-treating or gathering with friends and family in the evening.
Duhon compares her mindset about Halloween to that of her 5-year-old daughter's fear of heights. Audrey has a stuffed monster that says "We're not going to let our fears keep us from adventure," Duhon said.
"That would be our mantra, I guess," Duhon said. "It's not something we shouldn't be cautious of, but I think the science is showing that we can't let it cripple us as a community. We can get back to a sense of normal as much as we can and be cautious at the same time."
Although outdoor activities are generally safer than indoor ones, the CDC has deemed traditional trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, hayrides and fall festivals as high-risk activities.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and other municipal mayors — Glenn Brasseaux of Carencro, Ray Bourque of Broussard, Jan-Scott Richard of Scott, Ken Ritter of Youngsville and Johnny Thibodeaux of Duson — have asked that families take precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission while celebrating Halloween. These precautions include:
- Not participating in Halloween festivities if you are feeling ill
- Only trick-or-treating with members of your household and within your own neighborhood, if possible
- Wearing proper face coverings in public and remembering that Halloween masks are not a substitute for real masks
- Avoiding activities in which germs can spread easily, such as bobbing for apples or close-quartered haunted houses
- Considering alternatives to trick-or-treating, such as CDC’s Zombie Survival Scavenger Hunt or drive-thru trick-or-treating