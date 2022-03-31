Cindi Axtell is the founder and executive director of Deuxième Vie Creative, a unique store in downtown Lafayette.
The place is full of wonders. When I asked Cindi to tell me what it sells, she smiled and said, “You have to walk in and feel it,” and that’s true. You see, Deuxième Vie Creative may have 107 tiny doll arms, or a box of walnut shells, or a whole set of something that will spark an idea for your next creation. It’s a place for artists of all kinds (and ages) to visit and be inspired and find exactly what they didn’t know they needed.
Cindi may have created a place that draws in creatives like moths to the proverbial flame but she has a bigger purpose, too, Deuxième Vie Creative is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to reducing waste in landfills. Yes, you can also donate things to the cause — there is a list on their website (www.2eviecreative.org). The next time you are clearing your clutter, think about donating — your clutter might help someone else create art.
Follow Deuxième on Facebook for glimpses of the delights in store and to find out more about events like Marché Central — (an open-air arts and crafts market on the first Saturday of the month in downtown Lafayette) or pop into the shop and pick up a craft project with video instructions or browse with an open mind and see what happens.
What was your first job? Visual Graphics Printing, it was on the corner of Stewart Street and Johnston Street. The start of my 40+ year graphic arts career. My favorite part was working in the darkroom.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up early for someone who doesn’t need to but too late if I had a job where I had to be at work by 8! I journal for an hour or two depending on my state of mind. I listen to music while I get dressed, take my vitamins and eat breakfast and then the rest of the day is whatever needs to be done with little structure to it. My early evenings are spent either in class or studying and then I am a TV hog.
What advice would you give the younger you? It’s true, the older you get the wiser you get! Truth that can never be understood by someone younger than you no matter their age.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? In 2016 I quit my job of 16 years, sold my house and moved back to Lafayette.
What values do you live by? Be kind and patient; you just don’t know what someone else is going through.
What do you most appreciate? Kind and patient people
What is your favorite journey? For me, the journey of my life. I have evolved into someone I never dreamed of. I have had a life that I am grateful for in every way, even the tough stuff because I learned wonderful things along the way about myself.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? At home. It is my favorite place and where I can relax and completely be myself.
What living figure most inspires you? My oldest daughter. I am very proud of all of my children, but she has a way of seeing people and the world through eyes beyond her years. She never ceases to amaze me.
What was the best advice you were ever given? My dad used to take me to work with him on occasion when I was young and he taught me much about being a good employee. But one thing he taught me that made the biggest impact on my attitude was “people can tell if you are smiling even when on the phone.” I live by those words but not just on the phone.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I typically am reading school books, but I did just recently recommend to someone a book I read long ago that I thoroughly enjoyed. It is “Isaac’s Storm” about the 1900 Galveston hurricane. I couldn’t put it down.
What is the best thing about where you live? When I first read this, my answer was about Lafayette, the music, the culture, the language, the food — it is all one thing. But as I type this out, I need to include freedom and the freedom to be me.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Well, thankfully we just had Festival Acadiens et Creole again. I just love being where there is good music and good people.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Until high school, I wanted to be an architect. But then I discovered photography and wanted to be a freelance photographer. Guess that’s why I loved being in the darkroom so much!
What is your motto? Be grateful and don’t judge others; they don’t need to be you.
How would you like to be remembered? Well, hopefully kindly, but also as someone willing to follow her intuition and take risks. I don’t take uninformed risks; I do my research and follow my gut, but they can still be considered risky decisions to some.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Sadly I can second-guess my decisions often and I wonder if this will be the one that breaks me. But I know that I made the best decision at the time and that the universe won’t let me down. I may not get the result I wanted, but I will be OK.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Constantly learning, my brain must be stimulated. Music, it is truly a part of my soul. Creativity, how can I live without it?
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Awesome and beautiful — but I truly mean it when I say it.
What is your favorite word? Awesome. I am looking for a new word though.
What do you collect? Life threw me a curve ball a few years ago and I lost all but my most important possessions so I try not to collect anything now. But since I was a kid I have collected turtles, so I still find it hard to pass up a beautiful turtle.
What food could you live on for a month? Shrimp — I can eat it anyway it’s served!
What would you change about yourself? How much I feel in my heart.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Aunt Meg from the movie "Twister."
Describe yourself in five words. Curious, tenacious, empathic, happy, grateful
What is your idea of happiness? A house full of love
What is your favorite movie? "Benny and Joon" or maybe "Labyrinth"
What music defines who you are? I love music with great rhythm and a strong beat but my go to music is Eric Clapton. His music is woven into the fabric of my life.
Who is your style icon? I don’t think I have one. I am not much into fashion or makeup and those types of things. I love a good pair of jeans, sandals or boots and anything that goes along with that.
What do you most regret? Time I lost worrying.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your greatest challenge?
What would the answer be? Speaking my mind quickly. I tend to think about it and then I have missed the opportunity.