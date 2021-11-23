Two Acadiana musicians have been nominated by the Recording Academy for a 2022 Grammy Award.
Zydeco musicians Sean Ardoin and Corey Ledet were nominated in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category, the Recording Academy announced during a live video Tuesday.
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul's "Live in New Orleans!" and Corey Ledet Zydeco's "Corey Ledet Zydeco" were nominated in the category, which the Academy reserves for "albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings."
The awards show airs on CBS Monday, Jan. 31. View a full list of nominees at grammy.com.
This is a developing story that will be updated.