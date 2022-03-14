Not to be confused with National Pie Day in January or National Pizza Day in February, March 14 is Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi), which is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. The ratio is rounded to 3.14.
But, really, who wants to celebrate math when we can celebrate pies?
National chains take advantage of the day to offer deals on pizzas, pastries and pot pies. The go-to price is $3.14, of course.
Closer to home, we found these two Acadiana restaurants who specialize in pies:
Acadian Slice has big plans for the new year; but first: holiday pies
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop opening next door to Champagne's in Oil Center
While he does a lot more than pie, we thought it would also be a good day to revisit this Lafayette pastry chef who spent summers as a teenager working at his father's restaurant in Paris.
Meet Cafe Vermilionville's beloved pastry chef -- he started 36 years ago as a dishwasher
Are pizza pies more your style?
We wrote about some of our favorites in the early days of the pandemic when we were all ordering takeout.
Creative pizzas that helped Acadiana restaurants weather the coronavirus lockdown