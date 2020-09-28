Christian singer-songwriter and Louisiana native Lauren Daigle will give an online concert Oct. 11 to benefit those effected by Hurricane Laura.
The two-time Grammy winner and multi-platinum recording artist and her foundation, The Price Fund, announced the special show on Monday.
"Recorded live at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, the concert will feature stripped-down renditions of some of Daigle’s most popular hits, including the triple-platinum Grammy Award-winning single 'You Say' and platinum certified 'Rescue' plus a new song," a news release said.
The show will premiere at 7 p.m. on streaming concert platform Veeps, and will only be available to watch for 48 hours. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to The Salvation Army and American Red Cross and their efforts to provide direct support, meals and shelter for those effected by Laura. Tickets and VIP opportunities begin at $25 and are now available at laurendaigle.com.
“When I was kid, growing up in Louisiana, we were plagued by hurricanes,” Daigle said. “I know first-hand the devastation they bring. With everything going on in the world right now, I want to invite you to join me in loving on those effected by the hurricanes who have lost their homes and so much more.”
Daigle also is a six-time Billboard Music Award winner and a three-time American Music Award winner. Her crossover hit, “You Say,” has become the longest-running No. 1 song on the weekly Hot Christian Songs Chart at 103 weeks. Her follow up single, “Rescue,” has recently been certified platinum.