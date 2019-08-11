Louisiana residents can now get their immunization records online for free, without having to contact a health care provider.
At LA.MyIR.net, state residents can securely view, download and print official copies of their immunization records, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. These printed records are accepted by schools, employers, state agencies and other organizations that require proof of immunization, the release says.
“We want to remind residents, especially parents, that immunization records are available online in the event that they need their children’s immunization records for school or recreational activity registration,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health.
The website can also be useful for anyone seeking to track their or their family’s immunization boosters and yearly vaccines, like the flu shot, and is an efficient way to share vaccine information when visiting a new health care provider for the first time.
“This program will serve as a way to improve immunization rates throughout the state, reduce the administrative burden of immunization records requests for health care providers and empower patients to take greater control over their health,” Billioux said.
To use the site, first register for an account, which can be personalized for each family member. Accounts are linked to the state immunization registry. Once activated, official immunizations records for the user and/or his or her family can be viewed, downloaded or printed.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Act 192 into effect on June 11, expanding the statewide immunization registry, Louisiana Immunization Network. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy requires pharmacist vaccinators to enter the vaccines they administer into LINKS. Patients whose immunization records were already stored in LINKS will be able to access their records through LA.MyIR.net. People who sign up and are unable to access their records should ask their immunization provider to enter their records into LINKS.
The website is part of a pilot program funded and supported by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Vaccine Program Office.