It was a specific assignment: What strengths and weaknesses exist in Lafayette’s food economy?
But the small-group sessions happening at Laura’s II this week quickly dissolved into something like this:
Who has the best burger in town? What belongs on a plate lunch? Why are doughnuts the go-to breakfast around here?
And just how did we end up obsessed with fried chicken sandwiches from fast-food restaurants?
We’re always ready for these kinds of spontaneous food discussions in Acadiana.
And we’re inviting you to participate in more of them in our new Facebook group: Where Acadiana Eats.
Our goal is to create a digital space for conversations about eating, drinking and cooking in Lafayette and the surrounding area.
Those off-topic discussions at Laura’s II on Monday reminded me of why we’re launching Where Acadiana Eats.
Sure, we were supposed to be brainstorming ways to improve the local food industry as part of a CREATE Lafayette community discussion.
But those conversations about burgers and plate lunches also demonstrated a clear strength in our local food economy: the passionate people who will readily share details about where Acadiana eats with anyone who will listen.
You may have seen the Where NOLA Eats group that's moderated by The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate. That group has become a go-to resource for locals and tourists alike.
We would love for this new group to become a resource for people visiting Acadiana, but even if it doesn't, we hope it will be a great space for locals interested in discovering and sharing Where Acadiana Eats.
Join us at facebook.com/groups/WhereAcadianaEats.