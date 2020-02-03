The sandwich is perhaps the most versatile meal around.
It's hard to imagine a sandwich that isn't satisfying. We'll take 'em in almost any form — hot or cold, open-faced or stuffed, traditional or innovative.
We find comfort in the childhood favorites of a grilled cheese or a peanut butter and jelly. We turn to the more grown-up choices of a turkey club or tuna melt for a quick lunch. We indulge in Louisiana favorites of the fried shrimp po'boy or the muffaletta when we want a hearty meal.
But we wondered if we could push the very limits of what a sandwich is by substituting bread and deli meat for whatever we could get our hands on.
We're certainly not the first ones to do it. We've seen local restaurants come up with creative buns for burger specials, such as the pizza burger at Deano's or the doughnut burger at The Ground Pat'i.
But has anyone substituted the bread with sweet dough pies? Or sopapillas? Or slices of king cake? We went there so you don't have to.
Boudin sweet dough pie sandwich
So an interesting thing happened when the Billy's opened in the Exxon station on Pont Des Mouton just off Interstate 49. Not only did we get another location for Billy's, but it also opened up all the traditional gas station fare for combinations that would give Al Hebert, the Gas Station Gourmet, a mighty need to come check things out.
So I decided to be the adventurous and combine boudin with a staple of south Louisiana gas stations, the Cajun Sweet Pie. I bought two links of boudin, one smoked and one traditional, and then walked to the other side of the station and grabbed four sweet pies, two fig filled and the other two sweet potato.
One link spread out between two pies made the perfect sandwich aesthetically, but the real question was the taste. Mustering all my courage, I took my first bite.
Fig pies and traditional boudin were O.K. The fig was mostly overpowered and didn't complement the boudin. It took me a few tries to determine it was just underwhelming.
The sweet potato sweet pies and the smoked boudin on the other hand were amazing. The sweetness of the pies and the always lovely yam shown through while perfectly paired with the savory goodness of the smoked boudin.
While I do sing the sweet pie/boudin combo's praises, I must say give one word of warning. Two sweet pies and a link of boudin is almost 1,000 calories, so be prepared to miss a meal or hit the gym hard, otherwise the delicious combo will be bringing with it a few extra pounds.
-Dan Boudreaux
Fajita sopapilla sandwich
I'm a sucker for savory-sweet mashups.
That's why I recently tried chicken bastilla — pie filled with seasoned chicken and dusted in powdered sugar — at a Moroccan restaurant while on vacation. Each bite of the flaky pastry burst with savory, sweet and spicy flavors.
The sopapilla sandwich is my feeble attempt at replicating that warm, inviting dish.
I started with a chicken fajita salad and an order of sopapillas from Chuy's.
Seasoned chicken went into one sopapilla. Chicken, salad and honey went into another. The first tasted like a faint reminder of the dish I'd been longing for. The second was more satisfying with the addition of crisp veggies and silky honey.
Although the sopapilla sandwich fell short of my impossible expectations, it did deliver on the savory-sweet combo.
-Megan Wyatt
King cake ice cream sandwich
This Keller’s Bakery cream cheese pecan king cake and Borden’s pralines and cream ice cream sandwich is a Mardi Gras-inspired take on Borden’s traditional cookie ice cream sandwich. The mashup combined classics from two downtown Lafayette neighbors and local mainstays.
The ice cream-king cake sandwich was surprisingly more subtle than I anticipated. It was sweet, but not so cloying or overwhelming that it created an unmanageable sugar rush. Even as the ice cream softened, the structural integrity was good. The cream cheese, pecans, ice cream and dough had great textural contrast and the flavors naturally complemented one another.
There are numerous flavor combinations you could dream up and I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a creative take on the Mardi Gras treat.
-Katie Gagliano