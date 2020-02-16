The Order of the Troubadours Ball was held Feb. 15 in the Frem Boustany Ballroom of the Heymann Performing Arts and Convention Center. The theme of the ball was “The Lion and The Unicorn: The Heraldry of Richard’s Lineage.”
Reigning over the gala were King Richard Couer de Lion LXVIII David James Barczyk and Queen Berengaria of Navarre LXVIII Olivia Louise Falterman.
The royal court included Lady Edith Plantagenet of Aquitaine Natalie Rose Piccione and Sir Kenneth of Huntington Christopher Todd Lee Sr.
Royal maids and dukes were Grace Ann Alexander Werner, Joel Winston Werner, Eric Abbas Movassaghi, Josie Clare Movassaghi, Jason Anthony Matt, Ashley Faye Matt, Kinsley Lauren Welch, Dr. Patrick Joseph Welch, Blair Knight Richard, Kirk Wilson Richard, Frank William Magne and Ava Layan Allam.
Royal attendants were Foster Lawton Searcy, Kolston Carter Tylock, Karoline Elizabeth Cox, Sarah Kalif Morvant, Christopher Todd Lee Jr., Ryan Neil Reaux II, Azalie Rose Crain and Ruby Kathryn Guillory.