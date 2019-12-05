Doing a Christmas “destination” this year?
Downtown Lafayette Unlimited suggests making your destination home.
Downtown Lafayette will open its seasonal celebration, “A Merry & Bright Downtown Christmas,” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Parc International, which will feature a tree lighting, sponsored by The Acadiana Advocate. A concert will follow.
“It’s the first time the tree is in Parc International,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of DLU.
She said Mayor-President-elect Josh Guillory will light the tree and the “Zydeco Boss,” Keith Frank, and the Pine Leaf Boys will play.
Begnaud said the tree is 24 feet tall; some decorations will be large enough that people can walk through them.
“This is kind of like a ‘Downtown Alive,’ ” Begnaud said. “It’s a free concert to bring people together.”
That includes entertainment features that will draw zydeco fans for Frank, Cajun fans for the Pine Leaf Boys and many fans for both.
“They pull similar audiences but also new ones,” she said.
“We’re doing things a little bit different. Beer trucks will be parked together to be a beer garden, and food will include caramel candy and popcorn.
“This is all about kicking off the Christmas season downtown.”
Saturday’s featured event is the Christmas Tree Extravaganza from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Parc International. Businesses, families, nonprofits and organizations will decorate individual trees in competition for “best decorated” status, to be chosen later this month by the public.
The daylong event includes food and drink sales and ticketed events for children. The latter include face-painting, cookie-decorating and photos with Santa.
Music by Fizgigs starts at 5:30 p.m.; music by Valerie’s Vocal Studio follows at 6:40 p.m.
On Sunday, the Sonic Christmas Parade — the official arrival of Santa in Lafayette — will begin at 1 p.m. downtown on Jefferson Street. Floats, marching bands and dance organizations will be featured in the parade, which will wend its way through downtown streets before heading toward the Oil Center.
Begnaud said she attended the parade downtown in 2018 and was surprised by the large crowds. She said five downtown restaurants will be open Sunday: Central Pizza, La Carreta, Pamplona, Pop's and Spoonbill.
“We hope to activate downtown Lafayette at a unique time on Sunday,” she said, “leveraging the people being down there.”
She said she hopes that would “start a movement, showing restaurants opening on Sunday can get a new day of business.”
Downtown Lafayette will also host an “after party” at 2 p.m. after the parade passes through.
“We hope we can keep the people down there,” she said. “If you want to be a destination, you can’t just be open from Tuesday through Saturday.”
Other Merry & Bright events are scheduled deeper into December.
Weather will be partly sunny Friday through Sunday, with highs of 79 degrees on Friday, 64 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday.