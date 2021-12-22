The founders of Lafayette’s Creole Nutcracker have had success carving out a new performing arts tradition in the community, and now they’re setting their eyes on bringing more boys and young men into the show with the help of funding through the 24 Hour Citizen Project.

Creole Nutcracker founders Leigha Porter and Jazmyn Jones said they’re still taken aback at the level of community support their show has seen since its inception in 2018. A Louisiana twist on the classic Christmas ballet, “The Nutcracker,” the show takes its central character, Clarice, on a tour through Louisiana culture and festivals.

Despite the interest, they found a key demographic missing from the shows: boys and young men. The show creators said since 2018 they’ve worked with 200 dancers and only nine of those performers have been boys or young men.

This year, their fourth season, featured the most male performers in a single production: four.

It’s important for all children to experience dance and the performing arts because it teaches them the benefits of teamwork, working hard, harnessing your emotions and creativity, and it opens the door to the wider world, they said.

“Dance is a form of self expression. It’s where a lot of kids feel they’re free. You get to see the kids when they let their guard down and we’ve been able to use dance to reach them on many different levels…We’re not just building dancers, we’re trying to build future productive citizens who appreciate the arts,” Jones said.

“We believe in what we’re doing, but we’re missing the boys. We need them to have these same benefits that these young girls are getting,” she said.

Porter and Jones are launching a new initiative, Creole Garsons, to recruit boys and men into the program with help from a $2,500 award through the 24 Hour Citizen Project in November.

The women said they plan to use the funds to support scholarships for male performers to remove cost barriers and pay to bring in local performing artists and craftsmen to educate the students.

Their goal is to recruit 10 boys or young men into the program — not just to learn to dance, but to learn about all aspects of building a performance, from stage management to set building to original music, they said.

Porter said one facet of their recruitment effort will involve partnering with local coaches, sports programs, nonprofit organizations and after school programs who are already working with boys in the community to educate them about the benefits of the arts and dispel feminine stereotypes around dance and performing.

“Unfortunately within American society there’s a huge stigma around males that may dance … I think getting more males within the performing arts is going to start to break down that barrier of ‘I can’t do this because this is how society is going to look at me. I can’t do this because this is how my friends are going to look at me.’ Or even personal thoughts of judging it,” Porter said.

Andre Jones, a 13-year-old student at Judice Middle, got started in the Creole Nutcracker the way many kids start a new sport or activity: his mom signed him up.

But the teen said it’s the kind and encouraging community he’s found performing with the Creole Nutcracker that’s kept him coming back year after year since the group’s inaugural season.

The eighth-grader said the show has built his self-confidence, helping him grow from a shy, tentative boy into a young man who enjoys the challenge dancing provides, makes new friends comfortably and knows he can turn to dance as a stress reliever.

Andre said he came into the first show with no dance experience. This year, he played an African boy, performing a larger group number and a duet with a female dancer. Growing in his dance and performance skills is a point of pride and the 13-year-old said he aspires to perform as the nutcracker prince one day.

“I am very thankful [I joined the Creole Nutcracker]. I’ve met so many amazing people that have helped me in so many ways and I feel like it’s definitely helped me progress in my life,” he said.

Using dance as an avenue for continual growth and self improvement has been a draw for both Andre and repeat nutcracker prince Patrick Jefferson.

Jefferson, 23, graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in May with a bachelor’s degree in general studies and a minor in dance. He began dancing as a junior at Baton Rouge High School and found dance, especially ballet, was the perfect combination of his love of music and athleticism and an interest that could become a lifelong passion.

Jefferson is currently dancing in Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” and preparing for audition season with hopes of receiving an offer from a ballet or modern dance company, he said.

While at UL, an instructor recommended he audition for the Creole Nutcracker and he’s since performed as their nutcracker prince for three seasons. Jefferson said he sees the power of a predominantly Black Nutcracker program — it’s an access point to ballet and the broader dance world, spaces that are often majority White. That representation creates opportunity, he said.

The 23-year-old said he hopes to show young boys, especially young Black boys, that there’s a place for them in the dance world and they should be proud to pursue their interests. Dance is an art and sport of strength, he said.

“To be a man in ballet requires you to be nothing but strong in every facet in your body…My experience has been don’t knock it before you try it, because nine times out of 10 you wouldn’t be able to keep up with it,” Jefferson said.