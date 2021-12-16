Have the Christmas tree up? Presents wrapped? The holiday menu planned?
Well, even if you don't, take a break and soak in some holiday spirit, as there are plenty of festive events still ahead in the Acadiana to take in from now into the new year.
Take your pick and have some fun. That Christmas prep will still be there when you get home.
Happy holidays!
THROUGH SUNDAY
"AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. $20; opening night gala, $45. citedesarts.org.
THROUGH THURSDAY, DEC. 23
NOËL ACADIEN AU VILLAGE: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. Fundraiser with half a million lights, displays, food, entertainment and holiday shopping. $10 at the gate; $8 in advance. acadianvillage.org.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Live music, activities for the whole family, visit from Santa, Christmas market and general store, selfie stations, live art installation, local food vendors and more. moncuspark.org.
THROUGH FRIDAY, DEC. 31
MERRY & BRIGHT: Downtown Lafayette. Window displays, giant Christmas tree, holiday decorations and photo opportunities. downtownlafayette.org.
SATURDAY
AUDUBON CHRISTMAS BIRDING COUNT: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more info, call (337) 923-9718.
MOVIES IN THE PARC: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St. Lafayette. Includes children’s activities, popcorn, hot chocolate and a screening of "The Polar Express" at 5:30 p.m. downtownlafayette.org.
CHRISTMAS AT WEST VILLAGE: 1001 Apollo Road, Scott. Free.
CAROLING AT SHADOWLAWN: 6 p.m., 906 Main St., Franklin. Candles and song sheets will be provided. cajuncoast.com.
“HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS" CHRISTMAS GALA: 8 p.m., Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts, 501 Main St., Franklin. cajuncoast.com.