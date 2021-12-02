New Orleans attorney Sinnott Martin will compete compete on "Jeopardy" Thursday.
Fans of the syndicated game show, touted as "America’s Favorite Quiz Show," can catch Martin's appearance at 4:30 p.m. on WBRZ, Channel 2 in Baton Rouge, at 6 p.m. on WVUE, FOX8, in New Orleans, and at 3:30 p.m. on KATC, Channel 3 in Lafayette.
"Jeopardy!" is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience more than 20 million viewers, "Jeopardy!" is the top-rated quiz show on television.
The show has won 42 Emmy Awards, holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show and received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”
