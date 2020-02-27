Jeremy Fogg during the Master Challenge, as seen on Best B.jpeg

New Orleans pastry chef Jeremy Fogg competes on Food Network's 'Best Baker in America' in 2018.

 PROVIDED PHOTO FROM FOOD NETWORK

Emeril's of New Orleans pastry chef Jeremy Fogg is returning to the Food Network kitchen, he announced on Facebook Thursday.

Fogg will compete on the network's new series "Chopped Sweets," a sugary spinoff of the popular "Chopped" series, at 9 p.m. Monday, March 23.

To watch Fogg make Emeril's banana cream pie, click here.

"It was a fantastic experience that I can’t wait to share with everyone!," Fogg posted.

In each episode, "Faced with baffling ingredients and an unrelenting clock, four sensational sugar-savvy chefs must utilize a sweet-themed ingredient within their mystery baskets through three rounds to create different dessert iterations to impress host/'Chopped' judge Scott Conant and a rotating panel of culinary experts who determine which chef will be chopped, and who will achieve sweet success and walk away with $10,000," a news release says.

Fogg appeared on the second season of "Best Baker in America" in May 2018. Adam Young of Mystic, Connecticut, went home with the title and $25,000.

Email Judy Bergeron at jbergeron@theadvocate.com.

View comments