Emeril's of New Orleans pastry chef Jeremy Fogg is returning to the Food Network kitchen, he announced on Facebook Thursday.
Fogg will compete on the network's new series "Chopped Sweets," a sugary spinoff of the popular "Chopped" series, at 9 p.m. Monday, March 23.
To watch Fogg make Emeril's banana cream pie, click here.
"It was a fantastic experience that I can’t wait to share with everyone!," Fogg posted.
In each episode, "Faced with baffling ingredients and an unrelenting clock, four sensational sugar-savvy chefs must utilize a sweet-themed ingredient within their mystery baskets through three rounds to create different dessert iterations to impress host/'Chopped' judge Scott Conant and a rotating panel of culinary experts who determine which chef will be chopped, and who will achieve sweet success and walk away with $10,000," a news release says.
Fogg appeared on the second season of "Best Baker in America" in May 2018. Adam Young of Mystic, Connecticut, went home with the title and $25,000.