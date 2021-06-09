"I'm moving on," Kiran Chawla said Wednesday, exactly one year after her sudden departure from Baton Rouge TV station WAFB, Channel 9.
In a five-minute YouTube video posted on Wednesday morning, the former investigative news reporter discusses her plans for the future in a segment titled "New Beginnings!" Until now, Chawla hadn't publicly addressed her parting of the ways with the station in June 2020 after an almost 10-year stint there.'
"… Thank you. The amount of love and support that you guys gave me, I never saw that coming nor did I expect it," Chawla's video begins.
She says she's learned a lot in the last 365 days.
"I don't know what the future holds, but you know what — if this last year has taught me anything it's don't sit here and script out your future for yourself because God knows what that plan is and he's going to do what he wants to do," she says. "Granted, a year ago today, I didn't understand that reason. I was absolutely broken, broken. And it took me a while to get back on my feet. I don't want to muddy the waters with what all happened, what all was said, and how they did it and what not."
Chawla explains that her love of investigative reporting and the viewing public are what inspired her to launch her "Unfiltered with Kiran" YouTube channel.
"You guys are going to be my eyes and ears for all of this. Send me your tips," she says. "It's going to be independent investigative reporting and probably whatever else I feel like doing."
Chawla added that the project, which she's been working on for several months, is still fresh.
"I'm still trying to figure out exactly how the revenue is going to come in and stuff like that," she says.
In addition to Wednesday's video, currently there are three other segments on the channel — a virtual sit-down with U.S. Rep. Garret Graves eight months ago covering a variety of topics from unemployment benefits and stimulus payments during the pandemic to highway projects across the state, another covering Nick Tullier's return to Baton Rouge more than four years after the East Baton Rouge Parish deputy was critically injured in an ambush attack which killed three and injured two other police officers, and her July 2020 interview with Baton Rouge police union vice president Cpl. Siya Creel which led to his firing. Creel was reinstated April 26, but resigned his job June 1.
To subscribe to Chawla's YouTube news reports, go to youtube.com and search for "Unfiltered with Kiran." Chawla is also on Facebook and Instagram.