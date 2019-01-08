Arnaudville chef Lionel Robin died Monday in a crash in Colusa, California, KATC-TV is reporting.
Robin, 71, and a California man, Jeffery Thomas Webber, 66, were found dead in the wreckage in a retention pond adjacent to flooded rice lands, according to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s dive team found the men in the wreckage, the sheriff said. Deputies found a badly injured dog, believed to be Robin's hunting dog, in the area.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board have been requested to investigate the crash.
Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette said Robin, the former owner of Robin’s Restaurant, was on a hunting trip.
Collette said he was told the plane, carrying Robin and his friend, who was the pilot, hit a flock of birds and went down.
Colusa, in California's Central Valley area, is northwest of Sacramento.