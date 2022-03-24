Nathanael Johnson describes himself as an entrepreneur/coffee nerd and that shows how humble he is. He is co-owner of five coffee shops, a coffee roaster (with over 100 accounts), and a coffee equipment service company. He was chosen for the St. Landry Economic Development Entrepreneurial Excellence award in 2016, and was the recipient of the Junior Achievement of Acadiana Rising Young Business Person of the Year in 2018.
Nathanael opened his first coffee shop (Cafe Mosaic in Eunice), when he was 21, he knew coffee was a bridge that could help people people connect and wanted to play a part in that. He started the roaster so he could play a more "behind the scenes" role in the company, but he’s driven by wanting to contribute toward the community he loves.
His latest ventures include a Reve coffee cart for onsite events of all kinds, and a joint venture into a the installation, repair and maintenance of coffee equipment. The word reve is French for dream and Nathanael is a natural dreamer; the thing that works for him is that he is also a doer. He has come a long way, but this is still just the beginning.
What was your first job? My first job was cutting grass. I had seven locations that I would cut in the summer when I was 12 years old until I was 19 years old. I had other jobs while doing this, but cutting grass was my first. I bought my first trampoline with money I made when I was 12. This doesn't seem like much, but to a 12 year old $215 was a lot.
Describe a typical day in your life. I like to wake up before 7 a.m., most of the time around 6:30. I first start my day with a cup of coffee, eat breakfast and then start my work day. Usually it starts with writing out a list of things I need to do that day, going through emails, lots of meetings, etc. After my work day is over, I like to go work out. It's a good way to end a day to slow my mind down. And at night my wife and I cook together and watch shows, if we aren't doing more work.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don't let your situations dictate who you are, but who you are should dictate your situations. More times than I can count I would allow owning a business to decide how I would handle the day without knowing it. If it was good, I was good. if it wasn't, I wasn't good. I feel like that would have helped me out a lot in business and in life.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I think it would be moving from my hometown to Lafayette. Even though it wasn't far away, it felt like a "big city." I knew it wasn't; it just felt that way because I never thought I would move.
What values do you live by? Love your neighbor as yourself. Simple but important.
What do you most appreciate? My wife, my health, and my family.
What is your favorite journey? Experiencing a new place. It's always exciting to try new things while traveling to a new place like food, culture, etc.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Anywhere on the water or in one of our coffee shops. I like going to the shop when it's closed and just chill and read a book or something.
What living figure most inspires you? My dad. I would not be who I am or where I am without him.
What was the best advice you were ever given? It was more of a question my best friend asked me, but it really helped me work through things. "If your businesses would fail, who would you be?"
What book would you tell everyone to read? That is a hard question because there are so many good books. So if its business books I would say the following: "To Sell is Human," "Youtility," "18 minutes," "E myth." Spiritual books: "Problem of Pain," "Mere Christianity," "Velvet Elvis."
What is the best thing about where you live? I would say the culture, the food, and the music.
How do you "let the good times roll?" Traveling would be the way to go!
What did you want to be when you grew up? A professional musician or professional skateboarder...Or both.
What is your motto? Failures are light posts to success.
How would you like to be remembered? Hard working, caring, and giving
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? This is a hard one to answer. I always doubt myself and things I do. The only thing I can think of is to give it time. In that, I can find clarity and hopefully have a better outlook on things. So I guess time is the answer, "this too shall pass." In a weird way it does motivate me.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Dreamer, overthinker, and doer.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Humble beginnings.
What is your favorite word? NOOICE!
What do you collect? I would have to say books, but I wouldn't call it a collection exactly.
What food could you live on for a month? Pizza or French fries.
What would you change about yourself? So many things, but I guess worrying too much on things that don't truly matter.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I would say Spiderman, mostly because that's my favorite character growing up. But he is also misunderstood. He is always trying to do the right thing but things don't always go to plan. For example, J. Jonah Jameson still thinks he is a menace.
Describe yourself in five words. I would say stresser, thinker, believer, risk-taker, and worker.
What is your idea of happiness? Traveling to new places and trying all the food and places they have to offer.
What is your favorite movie? "Princess Bride"
What music defines who you are? Further Seems Forever. It was an emo band I grew up on and it shaped our band. I still put on their record today.
Who is your style icon? I don't have one really but I just have to keep up with how great my wife dresses ... so I would say her.
What do you most regret? Not learning the value of time. Not spending more time with the people we love and being so caught up with the next thing.