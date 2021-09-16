Ba Bader is a videographer. He originally came here from Oman to study petroleum engineering at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and found his place in this community..
He’s ambitious, intelligent and creative and has discovered a love for documenting trips. He now has a company, BIA Creates (www.biacreates.com) and shoots videos for weddings, business promotions, and musicians.
He has recently finished his first self-directed documentary, “Where do I belong?” Look out for it soon!
Ba has a wisdom beyond his years, a tolerance that comes from travel and a creative heart. He is one of those people that makes wherever he is, a better place.
What was your first job? Subway restaurant. When i was in college.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up in the morning, go walk my dog, hop in the shower, make my coffee then start my day by checking my emails and check my social media accounts to see if any new clients have asked for my videography (BiaCreates) services. After that, I would go edit some projects at home or sometimes at coffee shops. Around 4 p.m., me and my dog Kayzer might go for a car ride and walk around parks or Lake Martin. And before bed, put on a movie and then sleep.
What advice would you give the younger you? Take risk and travel more.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Coming to the United States to study and traveling to Thailand.
What values do you live by? Be kind and value yourself.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate my family and my friends, but I also appreciate journey. I try to learn from everything that happens to me and use it to my advantage.
What is your favorite journey? Exploring new places and new cultures. I've always been fascinated by other places and traditions. Traveling allows me to learn and appreciate what I have in life.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Lake Martin — it’s my therapist.
What living figure most inspires you? A lot of people inspire me, but mostly my mother.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Think before you act.
What book would you tell everyone to read? “Who says you can’t? You Do” by Daniel Chidac.
What is the best thing about where you live? I would say the food and Lake Martin. (Yes, I know it’s in Breaux Bridge).
How do you "let the good times roll"? Being outdoors, enjoying nature. Sometime with music, too.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I always wanted to invent something, and I still do.
What is your motto? Look at the good side of the problem.
How would you like to be remembered? A good person, with wild, fun stories.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Keep it going, fool.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Family and friends, being creative in life. Always seeking improvement.
What is your favorite word? Kayzer(my dog)
What do you collect? I used to collect currencies.
What food could you live on for a month? Kabsa, an Arabic dish (chicken with rice)
What would you change about yourself? Laziness
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Chandler from "Friends."
Describe yourself in five words. I will get it done
What is your idea of happiness? Being outdoors with my family and friends enjoying nature and craziness.
What is your favorite movie? "Inception"
What music defines who you are? Hard to answer, i love music and i listen to music from all around the world.
Who is your style icon? Russell Westbrook
What do you most regret? Not traveling more when i was younger.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is the best place to visit.
What would the answer be? Oman (that where I’m from)