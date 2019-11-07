A fresh, seasonal brunch will be held Nov. 17 to raise money for EarthShare Gardens, a nonprofit community farm.

Farm Fresh Brunch will feature a menu of locally grown fruits, meats and vegetables prepared by Scratch Farm Kitchen. Bottomless satsuma mimosas will also be available.

The fundraiser brunch will include live music by The Swamp Blossoms and a silent auction.

The event is meant to celebrate the community of sustainable agriculture and small farms while raising money for EarthShare Gardens. The nonprofit farm has been providing sustainably grown, organic produce to Lafayette since 2005. It is supported by members through donations of time and money. A portion of the garden is reserved for donations to under-served communities and food banks.

"We are excited to revive our brunch tradition, as a fun celebration of community and local food, while raising money for a cause," said Chris Adams, a founding member of EarthShare Gardens. "Our fundraising goal is to improve our farm infrastructure and purchase a walk-behind tractor that will allow us to greatly expand our current growing capacity and increase our donations to FoodNet Food Bank. Join us for music from the Swamp Blossoms, a silent auction, lots of great food from Scratch Farm Kitchen and rewarding conversation."

Tickets cost $60 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and $5 for children 5 and younger. Bottomless mimosas cost $10.

Farm Fresh Brunch happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at Esprit de Coeur, 402 Garfield St. in downtown Lafayette. Learn more or purchase tickets at esg-brunch-tickets.eventbrite.com.