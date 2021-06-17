Shaquana Jackson is an author and publisher, and the proud mother of Asia’Lynn Harris, who was featured last week. Shaquana is positive, driven and inspirational; and like most people who help others, she has been through some hard times. Those times though led her to a love for writing.
Shaquana has written books for both children and adults. Her children’s books feature a group of girls (the JAS Girlz) who learn life lessons that the reader can share. She has also written an inspirational book titled “Working from Within Devotional: Faith Boldness and the Willingness to Overcome." It’s a book to help you when your usual coping strategies have failed.
The thing you will know very soon after meeting Shaquana is that she doesn’t intend to stop, she intends to write for TV, produce and direct films and, one day, become a New York Times bestselling author. Spend some time with her and she’ll have you believing that you can achieve anything, too.
Describe a typical day in your life. Busy, very busy! As a writer and publisher of children’s fiction and inspirational books, I’m either writing or working along with editors or illustrators. Plus, I have a beautiful, smart, talented daughter who I assist in her clothing business, as well as the many things she’s involved in.
What advice would you give the younger you? Although there may be adversity, keep God first and be consistent in all you do there will be nothing you can’t achieve.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The event in life that shaped me the most is when I first was introduced to the world of publishing. At that time, I didn’t have my own publishing company, plus I knew very little about getting my book published, so I reached out to a small publishing company and got scammed out of a great deal of money. It was at that moment I knew what depression was. It was truly a setback for me. Just when I thought I was following my dream, it quickly shattered before my very eyes. However, after a moment before I got back in the game even stronger than before. I heard God say, "You’re not just an author, you’re a publisher."
What do you most appreciate? Family and friends supporting me in whatever I set my mind to do.
What is your favorite journey? Favorite journey is alongside my daughter accomplishing goals and dreams that blow my mind.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my comfortable cozy room.
What living figure most inspires you? My teenage daughter! She’s an honor roll student, cheerleader and entrepreneur! She started her business at the age of 16! She also plays the piano and sings. She still finds time to help others and able to support family and friends in their endeavors.
What book would you tell everyone to read? My inspirational book “Working from Within Devotional,” consists of 17 different stories of trials, tribulations and miracles. It will inspire you to overcome obstacles and become your best self.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a model and an actress actually! I want to be an easy, breezy, beautiful covergirl! I never saw myself as a writer until I encountered an accident that changed my life forever ... and I found my gift of writing.
What is your motto? When you do good by people it comes back around abundantly. When you bless others, God blesses you more!
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? There were goals you set before and overcame obstacles and achieved them. This time it’s no different; you can do it again.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Purpose, family, and education
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? And everything! Wow!
What is your favorite word? Entrepreneur. I just love being a boss! I think of that word as leadership, driven, creating opportunities.
What food could you live on for a month? Crawfish and lobster
What would you change about yourself? Having patience and a better understanding that everything happens in God’s timing and not mine.
Describe yourself in five words. Creative, consistent, outgoing, smart, talented
What is your idea of happiness? Treating myself well and managing my energy
What is your favorite movie? The movie "Friday," with Chris Tucker and Ice Cube. It really makes me laugh!
What music defines who you are? Music that speaks positivity and empowers women
Who is your style icon? Beyonce, of course.
What do you most regret? Being too hard on myself when things don’t go as planned. Looking at things as failures rather than taking it as a lesson or blessing in disguise.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Do you consider yourself a role model for others?
What would the answer be? Yes, I do! Coming from a small town and being a single mom, I beat the odds that were against me and accomplished so much in life, from graduating with a master's, having a publishing business and raising a smart, talented daughter who became a business owner!