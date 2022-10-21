Adults and little ones, alike, will get into the Halloween spirit when the UL Lafayette Symphony presents its annual Halloween Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Angelle Hall Auditorium on campus.
Orchestra members will be wearing costumes, and audience members are encouraged to show up in their favorite Halloween costumes.
Included in the program lineup are Stravinsky's "Firebird Suite," Saint-Saens' "Dance Bacchanale," Borodin's "Polovtsian Dances," Kander's "Chicago," Strauss/Petrone's "Also Sprach Whatshisname" and Mancini's "The Pink Panther."
The concert also will feature guest appearance by dancers from The Ballet Studio, plus the Pink Panther. Put on a costume join in the fun.
Tickets are $10, which can be purchased only at the concert. Tickets will go on sale at 6pm the night of the show.
All proceeds benefit the UL-Lafayette Symphony Orchestra Program. For more information call (337) 482-6050.