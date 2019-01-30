Gov. John Bel Edwards officially crowned 19-year-old Alexandra Pharr as queen of Washington Mardi Gras at a coffee this morning at the Governor’s Mansion. The Lafayette native is the daughter of Allyson and “Tiger” Mark Pharr III and is a student at Texas Christian University in Waco.
She and the princesses and festival queens participating in the Mystic Krewe of Louisianians’ three-day celebration in the nation’s capital beginning Thursday were treated to a breakfast hosted by the governor and wife Donna before boarding their chartered flight. They were given goodie bags filled with cookies and granola bars as well as a commemorative medallion of the Governor’s Mansion.
The Edwardses didn’t just hand out gifts, they also received several. In addition to the loot brought by festival queens from across the state, Mark Ackal, a senior lieutenant with the krewe, presented them with this year’s official Washington Mardi Gras poster, “Louisiana, On a High Note.”