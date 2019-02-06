The Lafayette indie rock band GIVERS will kick off the spring season of Downtown Alive! starting at 5 p.m. March 8 in downtown Lafayette.
The announcement came Wednesday on Facebook. GIVERS will kick off the concert series along with Michot's Melody Makers, a group that includes Louis Michot, fiddler and lead singer for The Lost Bayou Ramblers.
Others lined up for the 36th year of the festival, which is billed as Lafayette's original street party, will be announced later this week on social media.