Derise Enterprises announced today it would be closing the doors of its Lafayette and Baton Rouge Good Eats Kitchen locations this month as it prepares to shift operations in support of its sister company, Bayou Carlin Oyster Co.
Good Eats Kitchen is a ready-to-eat meal service that was founded in 2016 in Lafayette at 1116 Coolidge St. Since launching, Good Eats opened a second location in Baton Rouge, 7474 Corporate Blvd., offering both in-store meal pick-up services, as well as online delivery options.
“Deciding to close Good Eats was not an easy one, and I want to thank everyone who has supported us and benefited from what we were able to provide," said Boyer Derise, CEO of Derise Enterprises, and founder of Good Eats Kitchen. "In the end though, with the growth of our newest venture, Bayou Carlin Oyster Co., I had to make some tough decisions.”
Bayou Carlin Oyster Co. delivers chef-crafted, ready-to-grill oyster kits, both online and locally at Rouses Market and other specialty stores.
“At the end of the day, the resources, time needed, and staffing to keep up a full-service kitchen week to week just didn’t add up, professionally, personally, or financially," Derise said. "And with Bayou Carlin receiving such a positive response nationwide, it just made sense to shift my attention and operations towards its continued growth."
The Baton Rouge location of Good Eats Kitchen will be closing its doors on Friday, May 6, and the Lafayette location on Friday, May 13.
For more information, visit mygoodeatskitchen.com.