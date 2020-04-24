Downtown Rising featuring Cold War Kids, Givers and DJ Digital, has officially been rescheduled to November amid restrictions in place because of the novel coronavirus.
The announcement came this week from Nathan Willett, the frontman of the event's headliner, Cold War Kids.
Willett announced the new event date for Downtown Rising while closing out his virtual performance Wednesday evening on 106.3 Radio Lafayette’s "Homegrown Home Sessions."
The second annual Downtown Rising will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 19 at Parc International in downtown Lafayette. The event was originally scheduled to take place May 28 at the same venue.
Downtown Rising organizers have acknowledged the new date could change if COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings continue later into the year.
"We choose to be cautiously optimistic that things will be better towards the end of the year," the organizers said in a prepared statement. "We hope that rescheduling Downtown Rising gives people something to look forward to and that we can end 2020 on a higher note. If things turn out differently, we will adapt and revise our plans.”
Downtown Rising is produced by Social Entertainment and 106.3 Radio Lafayette as a way to celebrate downtown's growth.
Cold War Kids is perhaps best known for the 2014 song "First," which reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Alternative Songs music chart in 2015. The California band is also known for the 2019 single "Complainer," the 2017 singles "Love is Mystical" and "So Tied Up" and the 2007 single "Hang Me Up to Dry."
Tickets cost $25 for general admission or $50 for stage access. Early bird ticket sales, which come at a discounted rate, have been extended until May 28.
Learn more at socialentertainment.net.