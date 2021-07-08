After taking a year off in 2020 because of COVID-19, Gulf Brew will return this fall and turn downtown Lafayette into a hpping beer festival.

On Oct. 16, the annual food and beer-tasting event — a fundraiser for the Acadiana Center for the Arts — will set up along Jefferson Street for a pedestrian-only event.

The street will be closed to traffic between the Juliet Hotel and La Carreta Mexican restaurant. Along with beer trucks featuring a selection of more than 200 beers, there will also be food vendors and live music stages. The main stage will be set up directly in front of the AcA on the 100 block of West Vermilion and the VIP Lounge will be inside AcA.

Tickets went on sale July 1 and can be found at acadianacenterforthearts.org/event/gulf-brew-2021.

AcA is seeking featured venues, sponsors, brew buddies, street vendors, and partners for Gulf Brew. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, email gulfbrew@acadianacenterforthearts.org.

Festival organizers are also still looking for volunteers to help staff the event. All volunteers get a wristband to attend Gulf Brew either before or after their shift, as well as a volunteer T-shirt, and other perks.

Anyone interested can volunteer as an individual, or create a volunteer team of up to 10 friends.

Over the years, Gulf Brew has benefited AcA's Louisiana Crossroads music series. Louisiana Crossroads is a series focused on sharing the cultural importance and influence of Louisiana music throughout the world.