Brandon Journet, better known as DJ Digital, has long had a knack for finding common ground among opposite things — whether those things are songs, people or ideas.
Journet, 39, credits his innate ability to unify others to his diverse background. He's Black and White, Hispanic and Creole French.
"I'm gumbo," he says with a laugh.
"I am someone who 100% thrives in any type of situation where I'm taking two very different things and bringing them together to make a new beautiful thing. Whereas someone maybe wouldn't have seen how they go together, I have a really, really good knack of doing that."
Journet is an on-air radio personality and brand manager for Lafayette's Hot 107.9 FM and a disc jockey who's known across the South. He's immersed in the community through nonprofits and is a member of the 2020 Leadership Lafayette Class. He's also part of the Clandestine Collective, a group of creatives behind quirky events such as the Silent Disco where attendees share the experience of music and dance while wearing headphones.
And on top of everything else, Journet added a national radio show to his workload.
The opportunity to host XXL's Higher Level Radio came up over the summer.
Executives at the New York-based Townsquare Media knew Journet's radio personality and leadership as brand manager of the Lafayette station. The radio network acquired XXL Magazine in 2014 and launched XXL Higher Level Radio, a five-hour night show for urban stations, a year ago. Journet was tapped to host the show in June.
"The pandemic is really what allowed me to do this without having to move somewhere else," Journet said. "I've been able to manage my time to fit this in, but I've really got to have my finger on the pulse of what's happening in all these different markets. I'm a part of their team."
Higher Level Radio airs on about 40 stations across the country. The five-hour program airs on weeknights and is also available via the XXL app.
Journet's typical day starts before sunrise at the Townsquare Media office, where some of the area's best-known radio personalities can be found, including those from 99.9 KTDY, 96.5 KPEL, 97.3 The Dawg, 105.1 Classic Rock, Talk Radio 960 AM and ESPN Sports Radio 1420 AM.
The modest Hot 107.9 studio shares a wall with KPEL's studio. Journet drinks his morning coffee each day from a Bernadette Lee mug. Although they work for different stations, they often help each other out.
"I can be on the air interviewing someone, and something big breaks," said Lee, who has been an on-air voice in the local news scene since 1994. "And I can be like 'Didge, can you help me?' And within 10 or 15 minutes, he's got the basics going and then 20 minutes later, it's this whole big story. He's a very caring, kind person, and that's what it takes to be able to connect with people, not just here in this building but everywhere. He gives the same respect to everybody."
DJs for Hot 107.9, which launched in 2004 as a hybrid Top 40 and hip-hop station, once worked out of a repurposed closet at the Townsquare Media office.
It's since been renovated. Good thing, too, during this era of social distancing.
Although Journet and his morning show co-host Chris Reed could broadcast the show from their home studios, they continue to work in the office. It's easier and more natural when they're riffing off each other in the same space.
Like many offices, Townsquare Media is quieter these days as employees work remotely to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Journet is used to the radio silence of a studio, but he's still not used to the silence of the office.
Journet is known around the office and nightclubs as simply Digital or Didge. Friends and family even call him by his stage name.
"If someone calls me by my real name, I'm in trouble," he says with a laugh.
The radio studios are where the egos and procrastinators live, Journet says, while the sales and management folks are the ones who get things done. He works closely with both sides.
"They keep the cookies I like — those butter ring cookies you can put on your fingers — in this office," Journet said.
Journet usually spends a lot of time at the radio station after the morning show, although he hasn't been doing that as much these days. That's primarily due to the pandemic, but also because a window was blown out of his office during Hurricane Delta.
Instead, he's split the bulk of his time between a shared downtown office space and his home studio. He's able to fully record his syndicated night show in either spot.
Both spaces are filled with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves of vinyl records. Journet has no idea how many he owns but says it's well over 10,000. He buys two of every record — one to play and one that stays in the shrink wrap.
"I may be Digital, but there's something about having the tangible music that I like," he says. "There's something about it — It's just warm, real, genuine, authentic. You can read the notes and look at the artwork and see all of the cool stuff."
He has a stockpile of autographed albums and quirky promotional products from musicians — like the pair of yellow Crocs with 3D stamps from Justin Bieber.
He also has an entire closet at his home studio devoted to high-end sneakers. Like his albums, he typically buys two pairs of every shoe — one to wear and one to keep in the box.
His home's guest room is filled with containers of DJ Digital T-shirts, and his garage is brimming with speakers and recording equipment.
"My wife describes me as hardworking to a fault, but at the end of the day, she's proud of me," Journet said. "She keeps me centered."
Journet's energetic persona isn't reserved for radio studios and nightclubs. His energetic personality bubbles out into everything he does. He quickly flits from thought to thought and task to task.
It's that energy that draws people to him and opens the door for conversations about more serious topics. It's something a peer in his Leadership Lafayette class noticed earlier this year.
"One of my leadership classmates said that I can pull people from different worlds and something about me makes it comfortable for both of those things to exist," Journet said. "And I think in our community, there's a lot of value in that. I don't think that stops at records."
Journet's passion for nearly every style of music goes back to his childhood, which was filled with everything from pop and R&B to yacht rock, instrumental jazz and country. Zydeco music was the soundtrack to Saturday chores.
"Zydeco still smells like bleach to me," Journet says. "It smells like bleach and me wanting to sleep in and not clean."
Journet would begin DJing for parties in high school and quickly earn a name for himself in south Louisiana as a young adult.
As someone with a diverse ethnic background, Journet said he's always been able to connect with just about anyone. Sometimes, though, it has been hard for him to find where he fits in.
"That's actually a constant struggle," he says. "The balcony of it is you can move around wherever, but the basement of that is not sounding Black enough or looking White enough or just getting the inevitable question of, 'Well, what are you?'"
It's something Journet has thought a lot about recently as names like George Floyd and Trayford Pellerin make headlines.
He's also thought about how he could be in a position to help people with opposing views find common ground. After all, he's mastered the meshing of opposing genres of music.
"I like using my platform to connect and understand different people," Journet said. "I like really figuring out how someone feels about this or that or how things are changing. I like really being someone who can talk about the uncomfortable in a comfortable way."