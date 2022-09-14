Lately, I’ve settled into a routine of cooking on Sundays — not in a toiling sort of way, but more of a nesting ritual.
I’m not trying to cram a week’s work of meals in one day, although that’s a clever idea to save time during the week. It’s simply time I’ve carved out of my week to put on some music or gardening videos and just putter around the kitchen, slowly creating a meal.
Last week’s farmers market haul included farm-fresh Creole tomatoes, Casper white eggplant and tender young zucchini. Despite the heat, a hearty soup seemed like the perfect thing to cook on a Sunday afternoon.
I made a quick stop at my local butcher for some freshly cut beef chuck roast and housemade beef broth. I browned the beef, then added it to the vegetables I assembled in my favorite stock pot. Then, I let all the ingredients do their thing for a couple hours. The result was a very old-fashioned vegetable beef soup. I enjoyed a hearty bowl and shared the rest with my family.
This soup is wonderful with cornbread, a crusty French bread or even a grilled cheese sandwich.
Cooking a classic vegetable soup made with fresh, available ingredients was the perfect recipe for a rainy day.
Market Fresh Vegetable & Beef Soup
Yields about 4 quarts. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2½ pounds chuck roast, cubed
½ cup all-purpose flour
3 teaspoons salt, divided
3 teaspoons black pepper, divided
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 stick butter
1 large onion, chopped
2 bell peppers, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 cups zucchini, chopped
3 cups eggplant, cubed
3 large tomatoes
3 medium red potatoes, cubed
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon celery salt
4-5 cups beef broth
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
1. Cut the beef into 1-inch cubes and trim fat.
2. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper and smoked paprika.
3. Toss the cubed beef in the flour to lightly coat.
4. In a stock pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat.
5. Brown the beef cubes in batches (about 1 to 2 minutes per side) and drain on a plate lined with paper towels.
6. In the same pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion, bell peppers, garlic, zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes. Sauté until onions are clear and tender.
7. Stir in potatoes and beef.
8. Season with remaining salt and pepper, Worcestershire sauce and celery salt.
9. Stir in broth and bay leaves, then bring to a boil.
10. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 2 hours or until the beef, eggplant and potatoes become tender.
11. Stir in herbs and serve hot with cornbread, crackers or French bread.
Teresa's Cornbread
Yields 1 (10-inch) skillet. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1½ cups yellow cornmeal
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 eggs
2 cups sour cream
1 tablespoon rendered bacon fat or coconut oil
1. Preheat the oven to 450 F.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients.
3. In a separate bowl, beat eggs, then whisk in sour cream.
4. Fold the sour cream and eggs into the meal mixture until fully incorporated.
5. Melt the fat or coconut oil in the skillet and coat the bottom. Pour any excess into the batter and stir.
6. Pour batter into the skillet and bake for 15-20 minutes or until browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.