The Lafayette Science Museum's Bach Lunch returns to downtown Lafayette March 15.
The free lunch hour concert series features lunch from local restaurants for purchase beginning at 11:15 a.m. and live music from noon to 1 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci. Proceeds from the family-friendly events support the Lafayette Science Museum.
Here's a look at the spring 2019 Bach Lunch lineup:
March 15
Music by Les Freres Michot
Food from Agave Cantina and iMonelli’s
March 22
Music by Lafayette Rhythm Devils
Food from Ema’s Cafe, Joey’s and Hub City Diner
March 29
Music by The Babineaux Sisters
Food from The French Press, Jefferson Street Pub and Poupart’s Bakery
April 5
Music by Cedric Watson Trio, Creole Lunch House
Food from Deano’s Pizza and Roly Poly
April 12
Music by the Pine Leaf Boys
Food from Bailey’s, Great Harvest Bread Co. and Zea’s Rotisserie and Grill
April 19 (Good Friday)
Music by The Rayo Brothers
Food from Agave Cantina, Deano’s Pizza and Poupart’s Bakery
April 26 (Festival International)
Music by The Flying Balalaika Brothers
Food from Antoni’s Café, Chris’ PoBoys, Hub City Diner, Joey’s Specialty Foods and Roly Poly
The spring season of Bach Lunch is sponsored by Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Oats and Marino Attorneys and Counselors at Law, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Betty Wilkinson, LCVC and KRVS. Learn more by visiting lafayettesciencemuseum.org.