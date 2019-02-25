The Lafayette Science Museum's Bach Lunch returns to downtown Lafayette March 15.

The free lunch hour concert series features lunch from local restaurants for purchase beginning at 11:15 a.m. and live music from noon to 1 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci. Proceeds from the family-friendly events support the Lafayette Science Museum. 

Here's a look at the spring 2019 Bach Lunch lineup:

March 15

Music by Les Freres Michot

Food from Agave Cantina and iMonelli’s

March 22

Music by Lafayette Rhythm Devils

Food from Ema’s Cafe, Joey’s and Hub City Diner

March 29

Music by The Babineaux Sisters

Food from The French Press, Jefferson Street Pub and Poupart’s Bakery

April 5

Music by Cedric Watson Trio, Creole Lunch House

Food from Deano’s Pizza and Roly Poly

April 12

Music by the Pine Leaf Boys

Food from Bailey’s, Great Harvest Bread Co. and Zea’s Rotisserie and Grill

April 19 (Good Friday)

Music by The Rayo Brothers 

Food from Agave Cantina, Deano’s Pizza and Poupart’s Bakery

April 26 (Festival International)

Music by The Flying Balalaika Brothers 

Food from Antoni’s Café, Chris’ PoBoys, Hub City Diner, Joey’s Specialty Foods and Roly Poly

The spring season of Bach Lunch is sponsored by Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Oats and Marino Attorneys and Counselors at Law, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Betty Wilkinson, LCVC and KRVS. Learn more by visiting lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

