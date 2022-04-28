ACA.festwed.adv.002.jpg

Dancers fill the dance floor as Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas perform at Scene Laborde Earles Fais Do Do on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, as Festival International de Louisiane returns to downtown Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Heading to Festival International this evening? Chances are you'll be among many wanting to start the weekend early. And it will be a beautiful day to do so. At 6 p.m. when the first act takes the stage, the temperature should be around 80. After sunset, which is at 7:45 p.m., it will drop to about 70. 

Here are the performances scheduled for Thursday:

Scène Laborde Earles Fais Do Do stage

6 p.m. — Flying Balalaika Brothers (Russia/Ukraine/U.S.)

7:30 — Lakou Mizik (Haiti)

9:15 — Robert Finley (Louisiana)

Scène LUS Internationale stage

6:15 — Natu Camara (Guinea)

7:30 — Opening ceremony

8 p.m. — Zachary Richard (Louisiana)

9:30 p.m. — Locos Por Juana (Colombia/Venezuela/Argentina/U.S)