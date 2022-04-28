Heading to Festival International this evening? Chances are you'll be among many wanting to start the weekend early. And it will be a beautiful day to do so. At 6 p.m. when the first act takes the stage, the temperature should be around 80. After sunset, which is at 7:45 p.m., it will drop to about 70.
Here are the performances scheduled for Thursday:
Scène Laborde Earles Fais Do Do stage
6 p.m. — Flying Balalaika Brothers (Russia/Ukraine/U.S.)
7:30 — Lakou Mizik (Haiti)
9:15 — Robert Finley (Louisiana)
Scène LUS Internationale stage
6:15 — Natu Camara (Guinea)
7:30 — Opening ceremony
8 p.m. — Zachary Richard (Louisiana)
9:30 p.m. — Locos Por Juana (Colombia/Venezuela/Argentina/U.S)