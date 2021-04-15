The second installment of the spring series of Downtown Alive! with Sweet Cecilia takes place at 6 p.m. Friday.

The fall series of concerts was virtual because of public health concerns related to coronavirus. For the spring series, organizers wanted to take a step toward normal, live concerts.

Presented by Evangeline Maid and inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, each DTA! virtual show will highlight downtown venues and homegrown, world-renowned artists. Sweet Cecilia will perform live from Beausoleil Books; the show will also be streamed on the Downtown Alive! Facebook page, and there will be oﬃcial DTA! watch parties at The Grouse Room and Legends of Lafayette’s downtown location.

Sweet Cecilia’s music is deeply rooted in country, rock, folk, and Cajun inﬂuences. This DTA! act is also a true family aﬀair, featuring sisters Laura Berard Huval and Maegan Berard Rankin with their cousin Callie Guidry.

The group recently received a Grammy nomination in the Best Regional Roots Album category for their latest album, "A Tribute to Al Berard." The album honors their late father and uncle, Albert "Pyook" Berard, a singer, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated musician from Cecilia. All proceeds from the album sales beneﬁt the Al Berard Memorial Music Fund, which provides instruments to students, oﬀers music scholarships to students of all ages, and supports community projects that support the arts and local cultural heritage.

“By joining us online on Friday nights, downtown supporters are helping us keep the music alive through this virtual season,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-proﬁt organization that produces Downtown Alive! “We are grateful for our sponsors — especially Evangeline Maid — for believing in our mission to keep this longstanding tradition running. While we look forward to hosting in-person concerts again, the virtual seasons have provided a safe outlet for the community to come together to support local musicians like Sweet Cecilia. We are proud to share this talented trio with virtual viewers and watch party attendees this Friday!”

Grammy-nominated artists Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez will close out the spring season May 21.