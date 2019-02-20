It’s back. Actually, it’s been back, in fact.

Mardi Gras.

Purple, green and gold appears on homes and businesses and clothing. Parades have already stepped off; from the return of New Iberia’s Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, to New Orleans and Krewe du Vieux in the French Quarter, as well as all points between.

And then there’s King Cake. Everywhere.

The second annual Krewe des Canailles Walking Parade is at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Lafayette and should be a hoot. The parade without barricades has put Mardi Gras “back into the hands of the people” and has just two rules: Floats have to be human powered and the throws are eco-friendly.

But as we know, there’s more the Mardi Gras than parades, beads, beer and balls held in the cities big and small.

The Courir de Mardi Gras (Mardi Gras Run) out in the countryside is its own thing altogether. Nearly impossible to explain, but last summer, the nation and the world probably got an inkling of it on CNN.

I winced a few good times with friends last June as we watched the late Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” piece titled “Cajun Mardi Gras” based on Mamou’s Courir de Mardi Gras.

The chickens. The chasing. The outfits. The camaraderie. The horses. The people. The drinking. The weather. The dancing. The roughhousing.

Crazy fun, for sure.

The occasional disturbing antics every now and then – the kid with a gun and a chicken, the guy tumbling off a the roof of a vehicle – at first made me defensive, you know, how to explain that it’s OK to those who don’t live here.

However, perhaps it’s not necessary because it is what it is. And in all honesty, you can’t argue with reality unless you’re a president. One way to explain the run is that Mardi Gras personifies that wayward uncle at a wedding after a few too many — lovable and funny and, as a rule, only a danger to himself.

Mardi Gras in the city is cool while boisterous, too.

The parades. The floats. The krewes. The outfits. The people. The drinking. The weather. The Balls. Crazy fun in town.

And believe it or not, Mardi Gras, like Christmas, is a family participation sport.

But it’s called Mardi Gras, not Christmas, for a reason and it’s more than just dropping the aforementioned animals in the courir from the conversation, or throwing beads or chasing chickens. Mardi Gras is Mardi Gras.

Not too many places in the U.S. observe Mardi Gras like it’s done here. Can you imagine living somewhere without a Mardi Gras season? No runs. No parades. Looking back, it was cruel and unusual punishment.

I grew up like that, but I’m fixed now.

Stop me if you’ve heard this, but my first Mardi Gras was in Telluride, Colorado, in the late 1980s.

A friend gave me some tea and a wink, something these days, now 30 years later, I’d take as a warning and reconsider drinking. But I indulged and then, in due time, another friend fashioned lime-green Glow Stick tubing into aviator sunglasses and set it on my face.

Whoa, Nellie. There was a parade that loomed large and small as it passed by. Lots of laughter and beer and the bars were open. That’s all I remember.

So until I moved here, that was Mardi Gras, framed in lime-green. Talk about cultural appropriation. Nah, just kidding; the collective Rocky Mountain Mardi Gras heart was in the right place.

By the way, Telluride is also where I picked up my first Cajun music album, D.L. Menard’s “Back Door.” Kind of odd and cool that I’d never seen a live Mardi Gras parade (albeit in the San Juans) or heard of Cajun music before living in that tiny mountain town.

And then I ended up here since. Almost like it was meant to be.

Anyway, this Mardi Gras season, I’m thinking of doing something different. And that would be to check out a parade or a Courir de Mardi Gras again, something I haven’t done in years.