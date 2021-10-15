"If you wanna talk college football or
Whitetails or bird dogs
George Jones or Cash, I know all about that."
Laine Hardy's ode to Livingston living and the title track of his recently-released debut album, "Here's to Anyone," is now a video.
"This song and video is for anyone who knows anything about living the small town lifestyle," rising country singer Hardy, 21, said in an email blast on Friday. "It's a life that I love and I think some of y'all do too."
Guitar over his shoulder, the 2019 "American Idol" winner and Livingston native, headed to a laundromat, high school football field, and home's front porch to shoot the three-minute video. Interspersed in the footage are clips from a small-town barber shop, library, gas station and more.
"Thank you all for the support on my debut album!," the email also said. "It’s been awesome getting to visit your cities and play shows on the 'Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.'"
That tour makes another swing through Louisiana next weekend for a Saturday, Oct. 23 show at the Florida Parishes Arena, 1301 NW Central Ave., Amite. Tickets for the 6 p.m. show are $25-$60 at eventbrite.com.
Hardy performed along with country singer-songwriter and fellow Bayou State native Frank Foster for "A Louisiana Saturday Night" on Aug. 21 in Amite. He also gave a benefit concert in New Orleans on Sept. 12, his 21st birthday.
The 11-song "Here's to Anyone" was released Sept. 17 and was produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with country star Jason Aldean, among others. Hardy's debut effort includes songs co-written by some of Nashville’s biggest hitmakers.
For more on Hardy, visit lainehardymusic.com.