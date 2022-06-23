Almost everybody he met at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette told him he should open a food truck or a restaurant sooner or later. The food he cooked was too delicious and well prepared to be kept within friends and family.
Now that his playing career has ended, he just decided to follow the tip.
Former Cajuns lineman Shane Vallot recently opened Big Thane’s, a food truck that serves Cajun cuisine. The grand opening took place at a warehouse in front of Daiquiri Supreme on Johnston Street, where he will be located every Wednesday at 11 a.m., serving a preliminary version of the full menu, which, he said, is coming by the end of the month.
“This is just to get started. I love cooking,” said Vallot, who played five seasons with the Cajuns. “And, well, I simply don’t know how to cook small.”
Vallot said the first version of the business plan was hashed out last year. The idea of Big Thane’s was conceived in August, during a vacation with his family. He had just finished cooking for his family that day, when he confided to an uncle his intention to open a food truck in the future.
“He just told me that if I was serious, he could help me out. I was damned serious. So he supported me throughout the process and became my business partner,” he said.
It took them a short time to find a good truck company in Houston to make a deal. It took a few weeks to design and customize the sign he had in mind: a truck surfacing a wave of flames over the image of a grill.
At the bottom is a sign in Cajun French that says, “Ga de dón, ça c’est bon!”, meaning, “Well, look at that, it’s good!”.
“I simply loved it,” Vallot said. “They did an incredible job, and I think we found the perfect way to express what Big Thane’s is all about: good Cajun food that makes you feel good about life.”
A former walk-on offensive lineman from Comeaux High, Vallott has always accepted roles of responsibility on the field. When coach Billy Napier moved him to center after 2017, he was not shaken for a second by the challenge. He steadily went from fourth to second string on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offensive line depth chart and did the job his team needed.
In 2021, he started all 14 games at center, becoming one of the leaders of the Ragin' Cajuns offensive line that ranked fourth in the Sun Belt and thrilled Lafayette football fans.
“I get to tell you this: Playing football in high school and then at UL taught me everything I needed to know about leadership,” he said.
“I played football so many years, and I always enjoyed my time doing that with friends and teammates. Now, I am just trying to bring the same fun and focus to Big Thane’s, and I am putting the same energy I used to bring on the field.”
The Big Thane’s launch menu offers sausage, jambalaya, corn, and, next week, red beans. But the full menu is almost here, Vallot said. He promised that everything would be fresh and pleasing, but, he added, if he had to choose what to start with, he would go with one of his specialties.
“I called it the quesadilla burger, which is basically a burger in a quesadilla style with fresh meat,” Vallot said. “But let me also say that other top choices would be crab balls, my mac-and-cheese burger, the seafood burger, and the chicken sandwich. We will have Cajun fries, too.”
Vallot said he hoped Big Thane's would launch a second food truck location by the end of the first business year with the goal of starting a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the future.
"But this, for me, is already a dream come true," he said. "I hope we are going to do great."