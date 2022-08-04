Kevin Domingue is a man of many talents. He’s a healer, an engineer, a coach and many other things. But through them all, he’s a kind man who cares about his heritage and community.
As "The Handlebarred Healer" he helps with people who need a change, physically, mentally or emotionally. He works with the energy field that surrounds human bodies. When he describes what he does you can feel the air around him change, and his love for his work is obvious. You can find out more about him and his techniques at thehandlebarredhealer.com
Kevin was bilingual at a very early age, and like many locals wasn’t encouraged to keep up with the French language. Regretting that, he has worked hard to relearn it all and spends a lot of his time helping to keep it alive in our community. He hossts a French table on the first Saturday of every month next to the Cajun Jam at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park. And on the second Saturday of each month he teaches pétanque (both start at 9 a.m. at Moncus Park). Pétanque is a fun simple boule-based game that anyone can learn and enjoy, as I did recently.
What was your first job? Scrubbing and drying dirt. Hot shot drivers would deliver soil samples from oil rigs all day long. I would scrub the samples through a series of sieves and then cook it down on a hot gas stove until all that was left were a few fossil specks. I would bag and label them according to the rig name and the sample depth for a paleontologist to examine. Fascinating, tiring and hot! I got plenty of reading done in between deliveries.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wear many hats. Literally! So I am blessed to not have a typical day. I’m a healer, a death doula, a whole person coach, an engineer, a surveyor, a NICU cuddler and more. But a typical thread weaving through it all would be the morning and evening gathas that sandwich my day. (Gathas are small poems that help us practice mindfulness in our daily activities.)
What advice would you give the younger you? Kevin, don’t ever stop speaking French, OK? No matter how much you get teased for it at school.
What values do you live by? The noble eightfold path — right understanding, right thought, right speech, right action, right livelihood, right effort, right mindfulness, right concentration.
What do you most appreciate? Kindness. Patience. Understanding.
What is your favorite journey? The journey inward.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My front patio in Freetown with staccato raindrops dancing on the metal roof, reading a good book, coffee in hand, with Ira Wolf, Steve Conn, or the Wailing Jennies playing in the background.
What living figure most inspires you? Thich Nhat Hahn. (He is no longer in his physical body, but in my mind, he is most certainly still living.)
What was the best advice you were ever given? Play the hand that you are dealt.
What book would you tell everyone to read? “Words that hurt, words that heal” by Joseph Telushkin.
What is the best thing about where you live? I love living so close to downtown. There are so many things to do — live music, great food, festivals — and new connections to be made.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Dancing — even if it is just in the kitchen while I am cooking. My body loves to move!
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be an engineer, like my Dad. Mission accomplished!
What is your motto? “Who am I to judge?”
How would you like to be remembered? He listened. He heard. He helped.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Breathe and relax. This is all unfolding according to plan.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Staying grounded, balanced and authentic.
What is your favorite word? Bonjour.
What do you collect? Moments.
What food could you live on for a month? Caprese salad.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Ulysses
Describe yourself in five words. Mindful. Compassionate. Pensive. Curious. Tantric.
What is your idea of happiness? Being connected. And being aware that I am connected.
What music defines who you are? Any music that you can dance to! But especially Cajun music. When I was young, our Sunday afternoons would include a drive way out west along Cameron Street to the country (a.k.a. Scott) to see Momee and Popee, my dad’s parents. Popee would play his accordion and Momee would play the guitar. Sometimes he would even play his accordion with his arms around her while dancing at the same time. He loved life!
Who is your style icon? I’m not sure that I have one. But he would be someone who could rock cool hats, cool bow ties, cool eyeglasses, and great shoes! Come to think of it, maybe Stanley Tucci.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Can you remind me when you host the Moncus Park Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market French events?
What would the answer be? Sure! The French table is the first Saturday of every month next to the Cajun Jam, and I teach pétanque every second Saturday of the month – both start at 9 a.m. Venez me rejoindre!