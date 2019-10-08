The Music Club of Baton Rouge will present a recital featuring pianists Constance Carroll and Kevin Chance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Woman's Club, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd.
The program will include works by J.S. Bach, Camille Saint-Saens and Sergei Rachmaninoff.
The recital will be preceded by coffee at 2:15 p.m.
Chance received his master's degree in music from LSU, where he studied with Carroll. Since graduating from LSU in 2002, he earned a doctorate's degree in musical arts at the Eastman School of Music and is an assistant professor of piano and chair of the Gloria Narramore Moody Piano Area at the University of Alabama.
Carroll is a recitalist, chamber musician and orchestral soloist. As a Music Teachers National Association Foundation Fellow, she has received excellence in teaching awards from LSU and the Louisiana Music Teachers Association. She recently performed with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Sinfonietta.
Admission is free.
For information, visit brmusicclub.com.