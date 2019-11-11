Grammy-winning Christian music singer Lauren Daigle is extending her world tour, and will be coming back to perform in her home state next summer.

Thirteen new dates have been added to the "Lauren Daigle World Tour." Her 81 tour-stops have all been sold out performances since her Grammy win for the album Look Up Child earlier this year.

Last month, Daigle sang at the Raising Cane's River Center. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser presented Daigle with the True Louisiana Ambassador Award during a pre-show meet-and-greet.

Daigle will be back in her home state on July 19, 2020 to perform at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 15.

Here's a list of other new dates & locations:

Mar. 19 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Mar. 20 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Mar. 21 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena

Apr. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Apr. 15 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Apr. 16 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Apr. 21 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Apr. 22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Apr. 24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Apr. 25 – Kent, WA – accesso ShoWare Center

May 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

May 3 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Jul. 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center