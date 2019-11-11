Grammy-winning Christian music singer Lauren Daigle is extending her world tour, and will be coming back to perform in her home state next summer.
Thirteen new dates have been added to the "Lauren Daigle World Tour." Her 81 tour-stops have all been sold out performances since her Grammy win for the album Look Up Child earlier this year.
Christian music singer Lauren Daigle is poised to earn another major music award, continuing a yearlong streak of recognition following her la…
Last month, Daigle sang at the Raising Cane's River Center. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser presented Daigle with the True Louisiana Ambassador Award during a pre-show meet-and-greet.
Daigle will be back in her home state on July 19, 2020 to perform at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 15.
Here's a list of other new dates & locations:
Mar. 19 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
Mar. 20 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Mar. 21 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena
Apr. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Apr. 15 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
Apr. 16 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Apr. 21 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Apr. 22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Apr. 24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Apr. 25 – Kent, WA – accesso ShoWare Center
May 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
May 3 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Jul. 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center