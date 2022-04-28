DakhaBrakha, a quartet from Kiev, Ukraine, is taking its U.S. tour and fundraising efforts to Lafayette this weekend for Festival International de Louisiane.
The group launched its U.S. tour just weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Money raised will go to DakhaBrakha, which is performing Saturday and Sunday, to be distributed to relief funds of their choosing. The group also is donating part of its earnings from its American tour to relief efforts in Ukraine.
"We will gladly send this money to people and organizations we know personally and are confident about them," the group wrote April 1 on its Facebook page. "We believe in victory! We are working for victory! Glory to Ukraine!"
Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin expected to be a days-long effort to overrun the capital of Kiev and depose the government. The Ukrainians, with weapons and monetary support from western countries, have held Russia back. Kiev remains in Ukranian hands, but it is believed thousands of citizens, including children, women and the elderly, have been killed by Russian forces.
Donations can be made through the Festival International mobile app sponsored by Home Bank or through its website, www.festivalinternational.org. As of noon Thursday, $950 had been raised toward a goal of $10,000.
An auction is part of the Festival fundraiser. Official Festival visual artist Dirk Guidry will create a painting of DakhaBrakha's Festival performance at 4 p.m. Sunday at Scène LUS Internationale.
Guidry, a Lafayette artist who specializes in live-event paintings, was instrumental in planning the fundraiser. He will give the original painting to the highest donor, auction-style. Anyone who donates at least $100 will receive a print of the painting.
Festival goers can catch DakhaBrakha twice: at 9 p.m. Saturday at Tito's Handmade Vodka on Lafayette Street across from the federal courthouse and at 4 p.m. Sunday at Scène LUS Internationale, the main Festival stage on Taylor Street.
The group is incorporating the Russian war in Ukraine into its performance.
"We are here to talk about the Russian war in Ukraine, so we will play a special program with a special video series," DakhaBrakha wrote on its Facebook page.