Lana Fontenot is the vice chancellor for institutional advancement at South Louisiana Community College. That may sound like a fancy title, but Lana describes her job as fundraising and helping students. Lana is passionate, full of energy, drive, and gratitude. She cares deeply about what she does and feels like the community ollege system is a perfect fit for her. She builds partnerships naturally and spreads joy easily.

Lana is at her best when she’s helping others, and she does that even when she doesn’t know it, by being 100% her authentic self and motivating everyone around her. You can’t help but be captivated by her.

What was your first job? I was a cashier at my town's local grocery store. I loved talking with all of the locals and building relationships with the regulars. Plus, I loved to scan items for some reason, except meat!

Describe a typical day in your life. Before COVID-19: After dropping off the kids at school, I head to the office for a full day of internal and external meetings, sometimes traveling all across Acadiana to SLCC's different campuses. I live on coffee and positivity! Then, after work, it's back to being a mom and wife. During COVID-19: Wake up and begin #remotework. I try to take periodic breaks to engage my kids in fun activities, such as indoor scavenger hunts, chalking the sidewalk or toilet paper roll crafts! Spending time with my family during my "work day" has been the silver lining during this uncertain time.

What advice would you give the younger you? Relax. Life is not that serious. I was obsessed with my grades in middle and high school, as well as college — almost at the expense of a more vibrant social life. I was salutatorian in both middle and high school, and I had a perfect 4.0 in college. Was it worth it? Maybe. But I think there could have been a happier medium.

What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I participated in pageants in my teens and early 20s. This not only helped increase my confidence and bolster my public speaking skills and interview skills that have landed me jobs, but it also led me to meet my lifelong friends, many of whom are honorary aunts to my kids and were bridesmaids in my wedding.

What values do you live by? Faith. Hope. Love. And lots of optimism.

What do you most appreciate? Family. Iced coffees. Warm hugs. Retail sales. Random compliments.

What is your favorite journey? My three current journeys: Being a wife, being a mother, and being a leader. These journeys have been filled with adventure, triumphs, failures and life lessons. I've also had a lot to learn about merging these three journeys in a successful way.

Where is your favorite place to be alone? When I get the rare opportunity to go shopping alone, it is BLISS.

What living figure most inspires you? I'll break the rules and name two: My parents. They're in their early 70s, and it's always amazing to hear how differently they grew up. They both grew up poor and worked in the fields before and after school. Looking back on their lives, they have really lived through periods of great change and innovation. I've tried to take so many lessons from them and implement them into my adult life.

What was the best advice you were ever given? Don't spend more than you make. My parents were always very frugal, and they taught me to always save for a rainy day. My favorite name brand is "clearance," and I love spotting a great deal. Nothing makes me happier than having a safety net for the future.

What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Total Money Makeover" by Dave Ramsey. I don't claim it as The Bible for finances, and we don't follow his steps to a "t," but it did cause me to look at money differently.

What is the best thing about where you live? I live between Arnaudville and Grand Coteau, a rural area in south St. Landry Parish. I'm a few minutes away from I-49 and 20 minutes away from Opelousas and Lafayette. I get the perfect combination of city life and country living. Plus, Acadiana's culture is like no other in the world.

How do you "let the good times roll"? I socialize so much for my job, that I love being very quiet on the weekends. My version of letting the good times roll is taking my kids to the zoo or local parks, going for bike ride around our neighborhood, or just hanging out at home and making our own adventures.

What did you want to be when you grew up? I always wanted to be a CNN news anchor, reporting live from across the world. After taking several semesters of broadcasting in college, I realized that I wanted to work "with" the media, not "be" the media. That led me to change my major to public relations, and the rest is history.

What is your motto? A rising tide lifts all boats. I believe in helping others and sharing information freely.

How would you like to be remembered? I hope people remember me as a passionate person who loved fully and lived her best life.

What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I've always loved the saying, "Do sharks complain about Monday? No. They're up early. Biting stuff. Chasing stuff. Being scary — reminding everyone they're a shark." Not exactly the same language, but you get the picture! It reminds me that I'm fierce.

What three things are vital to BEing YOU? 1. Being a professional optimist. There is ALWAYS a silver lining. 2. Striving to be the hardest worker in the room. 3. Living by the phrase, "Everything is figureoutable."

Which words or phrases do you most overuse? The Cajun French phrase, "C'est tout taunte quelque chose." It means "It's always something!" My colleague at work and I always say this to each other!

What is your favorite word? Lately, it's legit. I use it in almost every sentence. It's not the most sophisticated word, but I love it!

What do you collect? Memories ... in the form of Shutterfly photo books. I have about two dozen of them, and I'm about two years behind on my photo books.

What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Cindy Lou Who from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." She's an eternal optimist. There is so much negativity in this world that I try to find the positive in everything first. Second, she finds someone who is being excluded (the Grinch) and tries to bring him along. I'm pretty sensitive toward including people who feel excluded.

Describe yourself in five words. Bubbly. Passionate. Easily excited. Disciplined.

What is your idea of happiness? A massage longer than 30 minutes.

What is your favorite movie? "Dirty Dancing." Never put Baby in a corner.

What music defines who you are? I love '90s country — Restless Heart, Shenandoah, Little Texas, Clint Black and Travis Tritt. It reminds me of my childhood and takes me back to some of the best memories with my family.

Who is your style icon? I love Meghan Markle's style. I'm fairly obsessed with her and Prince Harry!

What do you most regret? No regrets. I think everything in life has a purpose.

What question do you wish I'd asked? What terrifies you?

What would the answer be? Small frogs. Tornadoes. Pessimism. Lack of structure. Small airplanes.