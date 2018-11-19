LAFAYETTE — A lot of veterans who aren't buried in national cemeteries are not recognized in the Wreaths Across American program conducted each December.
Robert LeBon would like to change that.
“A vet here would have to go to Houston, Port Hudson or Fort Polk. A lot more are being buried on the outside and need to be honored," said 56-year-old LeBon, a former member of the Louisiana National Guard.
And that is what LeBon intends to do.
This year on Dec. 15, Wreaths Across America will coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,400 additional locations, including Port Hudson, in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. The wreaths are fresh evergreens with a red ribbon. They are $15 each, and if two are bought, the third is free.
For 13 years, LeBon has participated in Wreaths Across America, assisted for the past three years by Derwin Savoy, a 64-year-old Army veteran who served in Vietnam. Both have “Respect” tattooed prominently on their forearms.
And this year, for the fourth year, LeBon will be putting wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at the private Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
“There are 700 veterans at Fountain Memorial, and last year we got 200 wreaths, so we need 500 more. That’s never been met, so we have to put them in just a section," he said, noting wreaths go on the same graves every year, those closest to where the annual ceremony is held.
“When you put the pencil to it, it’s a lot of money,” said LeBon of placing wreaths on all 700 graves.
But you can help. Individuals can sponsor a wreath and, if desired, designate a particular grave.
While sponsorships can be made online, LeBon said it's easier to get in touch directly by phone, text or email with local people and groups involved with the project.
To sponsor a wreath, contact Fountain Memorial Cemetery, (337) 981-7098; LeBon, (337) 356-4579; Savoy, (337) 278-0563. LeBon recently formed Acadiana Area for Veterans. You can email the nonprofit at AcadianaAreaVeterans@gmail.com. Wreath purchases also can be made at wreathsacrossamerica.org/LA0024. Deadline for this year's event is Dec. 2.
Terry Lute, of Fountain Memorial, says people can volunteer to help with the wreaths, set up for the service or even bring a check and Fountain Memorial will guarantee it gets to Wreaths Across America.
“Our goal is that every veteran has a wreath,” Lute said.
Groups and individuals, not Wreaths Across America, solicit to fund the wreaths.
LeBon will pick up the wreaths and bring them to Fountain Memorial, where Boy Scouts and the Daughters of the American Revolution will assist in laying them on Dec. 15. Angela Benedict chairs the DAR Service for Veterans Committee, and this is the first year she’s assisted with promotion.
“Anyone can show up,” she said. “There’s a variety of different groups that go."
While it’s the dead who are honored — the name on each grave is spoken as the wreath is laid — it’s the living who are comforted.
“Both my grandfathers were World War II veterans,” said Benedict. "It would mean a lot to me if the bus showed up with a wreath for them.”