It’s been a long time since we’ve attended a ball and even longer since we rode in a limousine. That’s exactly what happened when friends picked me up in their limo to take me to the AcA Pelican Ball on Thursday, Dec. 9. This celebration was an inaugural event and fundraiser for the Acadiana Center for the Arts. It recognized the people who have shaped the arts in Acadiana through their commitment and service and who have contributed to the arts council’s work to expand the cultural life in Acadiana. The amazing night included food, music, and artful surprises amidst the core ‘flock’ of Acadiana’s cultural community. The AcA also re-introduced the Pelicans on Parade and held a live auction for guests to bid on artfully decorated pelicans which are displayed throughout the community. Congratulations to the evening’s honorees: Edward C. Abell, Jr. Charles Walter Dobie (posthumous) and Cheryl Larkin Castille (posthumous).
Patrons and guests flock to the Acadiana Center for the Arts Pelican Ball
Kris Wartelle
