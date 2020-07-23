Jori Bercier is the co-owner of Alexander Books. She bought the bookshop along with four friends when she heard it was closing. Jori obviously loves books but she also had another motive for buying the bookstore — it was part of her master's thesis “Sense of Place as Positive Distraction." She knows that small, local bookstores are culturally important and provide community space that is vital.
Alexander Books is open (with social-distancing rules) at 2116 Johnston St. and you can also buy from them online at www.alexanderbookstore.com. If you visit them, be sure to look on the walls; they collect the little notes and photos they find inside secondhand books and display them because "they are the real stories."
What was your first job? Administration support at a medium size travel company
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up at 7 a.m. Grab a cup of coffee, maybe two and rest, check emails, etc. Complete tasks working at home for the bookstore, and meet others for meetings. Head to Cafe Cottage, or Carpe Diem for a sazerac and to complete more work. Head home to play video games, read a book, and have dinner. Bedtime at 11.
What advice would you give the younger you? Go easy on yourself. Just live life. You are doing just fine.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I would say a trip I took in 2013 to Brazil, which allowed me to get out of my comfort zone, opened my eyes, and filled my heart with so much joy for other cultures. I learned the amazing healing that could happen in building close relationships with others.
What values do you live by? Be open to new things. Always be learning. Seek truth. Be authentic.
What do you most appreciate? I love deep discussions over a fire; it always causes me to sit back, and appreciate the life I have.
What is your favorite journey? My favorite journey is, by far, traveling through Poland. It is honestly the most beautiful place I have ever been, both culturally, community wise, and of course in landscape.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I love to be alone in my room in the morning, early before anyone is awake with the comfort of a good book and warm coffee.
What living figure most inspires you? There are quite a few who inspire me, but most of them are just ordinary people. They taught me in my college and grad school careers more than just how to write a thesis, or design a building. They were hard on me, and pushed me beyond my limits. They weren’t always my favorite during school because it was tough. However, now that I have graduated, there is a long list of people that inspire my day to day, you may even know some of them from the UL Architecture Department; Hector Lasala, Anika Miller, Kiwana McClung, Michael McClure, Sarah Young, all from UL. Janet Roche, Davis Harte, and Mary Jo Cooper at the Boston Architectural College. Each of these people has taught me perseverance, perspective, and how to dream.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Just take the first step, everything else will fall into place.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I absolutely love "Jurassic Park." There are many other things that I would tell people to read, but the best that I could read over and over again would be "Jurassic Park."
What is the best thing about where you live? The best thing about where I live is the great outdoors surrounding me! I couldn’t ask for anything more.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I let the good times roll by having a concert at the bookstore, with friends and great music! If you haven’t experienced one yet, when it’s safe, everyone should consider the amazing experience a concert at the store.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I actually always wanted to be a teacher. Still do. Working on that dream currently.
What is your motto? Just live.
How would you like to be remembered? I would love to be remembered for my acceptance of everyone, my love for everyone, and being a place of safety for anyone who needs ti.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Just take the step, do the thing, even if it’s a mistake, it always turns out for the best.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Authenticity; love of research and learning; being adventurous.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Oh yeah, I bet.” “Sure, I understand, that makes sense." “How do you feel about that?”
What is your favorite word? Pneumonoultramycroscopisyvilaicanoius, courtesy of my brother. It was his favorite word as a child, and now It is just fun to say.
What do you collect? I obviously collect books, but I also have a classic 1973 Karmann Ghia which I love.
What food could you live on for a month? Hamburgers
What would you change about yourself? I have severe social anxiety; every day I work to overcome it! It makes it hard for me to trust myself, and to do the things I love.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I most identify with Phoebe from "Friends." She is a little chaotic, but full of fun.
Describe yourself in five words. Honest, loyal, ambitious, dreamer, friendly.
What is your idea of happiness? Living a life with no regrets, and seeking authenticity in all things.
What is your favorite movie? Ooh, definitely a tie between the Kiera Knightly version of "Pride and Prejudice" and "Mean Girls." What a contradiction, huh?
What music defines who you are? Absolutely, Indie music; it definitely makes me feel alive.
Who is your style icon? I’m not really sure I have one. However, I do prefer the button-down, doc Martin look, for sure.
What do you most regret? I regret the times that I allowed fear of uncomfortable situations to make me shrink, to not be who I am, to not say yes and go for what I wanted.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Why did you open the bookstore?
What would the answer be? I bought the bookstore because I am a designer for human health, interested in how community spaces help to heal trauma and build stronger resilient cities. That’s why I opened the bookstore. I wanted to create a community space that allowed everyone to feel welcome, like they belonged, and like they have a home.